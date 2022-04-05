PSG make offer to join Manchester United superstar; dressing room sources believe 29-year-old is 'already gone' - Reports

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could be on his way to PSG this summer. According to Samuel Luckhurst from MEN, Les Parisiens have offered a contract to Pogba, who will leave the Red Devils this summer as a free agent.

The reunion between Paul Pogba and Manchester United is coming to an end after a roller coaster ride of six seasons. The Frenchman has had his moments in the iconic red jersey, however, he has failed to live up to expectations.

The 29-year-old has so far made 230 appearances for the Red Devils, from which he has only managed 39 goals and 51 assists. As a result, many experts and fans have labeled Pogba's second stint with United as a failure.

Pogba's current contract with Manchester United expires this summer and it looks like he will choose to leave the club this summer. Even though Pogba has been underperforming at United, there are still elite European clubs that want to sign the 29-year-old as a free agent this summer.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… PSG make first move for Paul Pogba with contract offer - on less money than Man Utd deal PSG make first move for Paul Pogba with contract offer - on less money than Man Utd dealmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/vtEJBZkV81

According to Samuel Luckhurst, Paul Pogba has received an offer from French giants PSG. Les Parisiens are reportedly interested in signing the Frenchman and the club believes he could be a game-changer next season.

Paris Saint-Germain's reported offer is said to be lower than what United were willing to pay Pogba when the club held contract negotiations with the player. It looks like Paul Pogba's exit is imminent and dressing room sources have claimed that the Frenchman is effectively 'gone'.

The 29-year-old is yet to decide on his future as he is said to be in favor of a return to Juventus. Pogba had a phenomenal stint with the Old Lady as he managed to chip in with 34 goals and 40 assists from 178 appearances for the club.

Can Manchester United star Paul Pogba revive his career by moving to PSG?

Manchester United star Paul Pogba's stint with United has reached a point where it is best for both parties to move on. Pogba is yet to renew his current contract with the Red Devils, which expires this summer. PSG have always been admirers of the Frenchman along with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Where do you see Paul Pogba next season? 🤔 Where do you see Paul Pogba next season? 🤔 https://t.co/AGAQjAXliW

However, Real Madrid's interest has dropped ever since Zinedine Zidane stepped down as the club's manager. A move to his home country certainly seems to be the best option for the Frenchman as PSG can offer him lucrative wages.

Les Parisiens could really help Pogba revive his career as the club needs a world-class player in midfield.

