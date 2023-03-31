PSG and Manchester United among 5 clubs on red alert as Real Madrid set €70 million price-tag for 23-year-old star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's situation for a potential transfer.

Los Blancos signed the Frenchman from AS Monaco for a whopping €100 million last summer. Following Casemiro's move to Manchester United, Tchouameni was expected to feature regularly for the Spanish giants.

He did well initially but appears to have fallen in the pecking order behind compatriot Eduardo Camavinga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to pick Camavinga over Tchouameni, especially after the FIFA World Cup.

Camavinga has started for the Spanish giants in important games such as El Clasico and the UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool. Tchouameni, meanwhile, has started 24 games across competitions this season and has provided three assists.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid are wary of keeping a €100 million player as their second choice in the team. Hence, they might consider selling Tchouameni in the summer for the right price.

Los Blancos have set a minimum price of €70 million on the Frenchman. PSG and Manchester United are interested in signing Tchouameni. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool are also monitoring the midfielder's situation.

Manchester United legend criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Former Manchester United fullback Patrice Evra has claimed that football is not a priority for PSG. He opined that celebrities are spotted more at the Parc des Princes than club legends.

The former Olympique Marseille man said:

"In the stands, you don't see Bernard Lamas, but Kardashians and company. It's a show business club. Football is not the priority, no. After Nasser [Al-Khelaïfi] loves the club, they do a huge job."

He added:

"But communication, when I go to see a match in Paris, it's to see a concert. I'm in VIP, champagne, petit fours... But guys, where are the old ones? When you go at United, on the seat there is written Évra, the name of legends... There is no Leonardo Di Caprio who will come to see the match."

Evra further stated that he was confused at supporters from other French clubs hating PSG. He referenced their loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final in 2020, which was celebrated by Marseille fans.

Evra claimed that even as a former Marseille, Nice and Monaco player, he would want to see PSG lift their maiden Champions League trophy.

