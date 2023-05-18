PSG have met with Manchester United target's agent over possible summer move - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly met with Manchester United target Kim Min-jae's agent over a potential move.

According to RMC Sport, Campos appreciates the South Korea international's physical and mental attributes and believes he will acclimatize quickly to life in Paris. Manchester United and Liverpool are also believed to be in the running for the Napoli centre-back.

Kim has been one of the best centre-backs in Serie A in recent months, helping his team win the Scudetto in his debut season in Italy. He is part of a defense that has conceded the least number of goals (25) during that time in the Italian top flight.

PSG could lose Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer if the 37-year-old doesn't take a significant pay cut on his current wages. Moreover, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos lack competition at the back.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu, 18, is still young and has apparently been linked with a potential move to Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. Manchester United, meanwhile, have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice centre-back options.

Both of them have suffered fitness problems in recent months, leading Erik ten Hag to use backup centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Manchester United have also reportedly held discussions with Kim's entourage, but nothing has been agreed upon so far.

Kim signed for Napoli last summer for a fee of €18.05 million from Fenerbahce and signed a three-year deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Italian coach shares Spalletti's views on 26-year-old Manchester United and PSG target

Former Siena manager Massimiliano Maddaloni has shared what he has heard from Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti about Kim Min-jae.

Maddaloni, who has also worked as Marcelo Lippi's assistant in the past, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, via Area Napoli (h/t United in Focus):

"I have talked to him [Spalletti] for some time, he made me a confession about Kim, he said verbatim that for him he is the best central defender in the world. There’s no one else like him, he’s nothing short of extraordinary and it would be difficult to replace him because there’s none like him. He’s a great guy, a one-of-a-kind athlete, he was a huge coup."

Spalletti's trust in the 1.90m-tall centre-back, who is physically and aerially strong while also being secure in possession, is there for all to see. He has featured in 43 games across competitions this term.

Napoli signed the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibaly last summer. But they could soon have to search for another centre-back to replace him if PSG, Manchester United, or any other potential suitor get their way with him this summer.

