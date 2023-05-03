Nasser Al-Khelaifi demands PSG superstar to cut salary in half if he wishes to continue with the club: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly wants Sergio Ramos to cut his wages in half if he wants to stay at the club beyond the summer.

The Spanish centre-back was signed on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. Alongside Lionel Messi, he was one of PSG's marquee signings during that window and signed a two-year deal.

However, Ramos' contract expires at the end of the season, and as per El Nacional, Al-Khelaifi has asked him to slash his wages in half. If not, the Parc des Princes outfit may not hesitate to let him leave as a free agent.

PSG are reportedly set to sign Milan Skriniar on a free transfer from Inter Milan this summer as Ramos' long-term successor. Hence, the Spanish centre-back would have to accept reduced playing time and agree to slash his net yearly salary of €12 million in half.

This is what Real Madrid president Florentino Perez asked of Ramos at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of years back. He refused and chose to move to Paris instead. Despite his age, the former Los Blancos superstar hasn't had to struggle for playing time.

Ramos has featured in 40 games across competitions this season and PSG are said to be happy with his performances. However, they no longer believe he is worth the current salary they are paying him.

Lionel Messi will leave PSG this summer with Barcelona keen - reports

A report by Sky Sports states that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer.

The Argentina icon is in the final two months of his contract at the Parc des Princes and has drawn heavy interest from Barcelona. MLS side Inter Miami are also said to be interested in him.

Les Parisiens reportedly don't plan to renew Messi's contract. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently suspended by the club for two weeks for making an unauthorized trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona have not hidden their desire to re-sign the 35-year-old. They are undertaking creative measures to raise funds for the player's potential return to Spotify Camp Nou two years after he left for Paris.

Messi has registered 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 games across competitions this season.

