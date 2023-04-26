Barcelona in talks to open Lionel Messi museum to generate money to re-sign PSG superstar: Reports 

Barcelona are doing everything they can to generate money to be able to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Among their latest and perhaps most creative ventures, the Catalan club are eager to convert the old La Masia building into an interactive museum with Lionel Messi as the protagonist.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona are in talks with telecommunications giant Telefonica to sponsor the project, which will apparently be the global benchmark in the latest technologies. They plan to call it 'Messi Space' and are expecting it to become a perennial revenue stream with thousands of potential tourists turning up for the experience.

Barcelona are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to generate enough money to onboard Lionel Messi for next season. The Argentina icon's contract at the Parc des Princes expires this summer and he is yet to pen fresh terms.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has, time and again, reminded the public about Barca's financial struggles. According to him, the Catalan giants are currently not making enough money to be able to balance their books and afford Messi's wages.

The Blaugrana are also said to be planning to give the PSG superstar a share of the earnings his potential return to Catalonia will generate for the club. It remains to be seen if their efforts will be enough to sign Messi as a free agent this summer.

If not, one can presume there will be no shortage of suitors, including teams from outside Europe, for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Xavi has claimed he would 'love' to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021 was an emotional affair for those associated with Barcelona.

It was hard for fans to imagine Messi and Barca ever separating from each other, but the club's financial woes made it impossible for the Argentine superstar to continue.

Nearly two years on from Messi's move to Paris, an emotional return to Spotify Camp Nou has been touted. Xavi Hernandez, to no one's surprise, is sold on the idea of having his old teammate back in Blaugrana colors.

Speaking in an interview last month, Xavi addressed the 35-year-old's potential return to the Catalan giants and said, via the Mirror:

"We are friends, we speak often, but it's not the moment to talk about this, for the good of Leo, the club or the squad.... I hope we see him come home. I'm the first person who would love to see the best player ever return."

Xavi and Messi spent a trophy-laden 15 years together on Barcelona's books until the Spaniard's move to Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015.

