PSG superstar Lionel Messi a reason behind key Barcelona man's impending exit: Reports

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona has reportedly been cited as one of the reasons behind Director of Football Mateu Alemany's decision to leave Barcelona this summer.

According to COPE journalist Helena Condis (h/t PSGTalk), Alemany has refused to be a part of the group at Barca that wants to re-sign Messi. The former Valencia manager, 60, joined the Blaugrana as director of football in March 2021. But his spell at the Spotify Camp Nou is now set to come to an end.

Lionel Messi could leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of the season. As per RMC, the Argentine has reportedly been sanctioned for two weeks by PSG for making an unauthorized trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently.

The former Barcelona forward's relationship with the club, hence, seems fractured to an extent. He was also recently booed by a section of unhappy PSG fans for not yet committing his future to the Parc des Princes outfit.

With Alemany seemingly out of the way and PSG apparently suspending Messi, the path could be clear for Barcelona to launch an offensive for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. But it won't be without its struggles.

Barca will have to raise money in player sales and balance their wage books if they dream of having Messi back in Catalonia this summer. The player has reported interest from MLS, which could be an option if the Catalan giants fail to onboard him for next season.

Ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola gives verdict on Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi comparisons

Pep Guardiola knows better than most about Lionel Messi's world-class ability. He managed the Argentine superstar for four years at Barcelona where they won two UEFA Champions League trophies together.

Guardiola, who has been Manchester City's manager since 2016, has a new goal machine on his hands who goes by the name of Erling Haalanad. The Norway international has scored an astounding 50 goals in 44 games across competitions in his debut season in England.

As with any other upcoming mercurial forward, Haaland has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi. But Guardiola believes such a comparison is not warranted. Asked to give his verdict on the Haaland-Messi comparisons, the former Barcelona boss said, via @FabrizioRomano Twitter:

"Messi/Haaland? You can’t compare any player with Messi — Leo is the most complete player I have ever seen. Vision, passing, competitiveness, many things... hopefully Haaland can be so close like Leo, it will be great for us!"

Haaland, 22, has a long way to go if he wants to replicate the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's career, but he is certainly on the right track.

