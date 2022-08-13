PSG midfielder agrees personal terms with Juventus - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has agreed personal terms with Juventus, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added that Paredes was Juve's priority target this summer, with Adrien Rabiot close to leaving the club.

Rabiot has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and a £15 million fee has already been agreed over the transfer, according to Manchester Evening News.

United's football director John Murtough was in Turin recently to negotiate personal terms with Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique.

Once the transfer is complete, it will pave the way for Juventus to take the next steps in signing Paredes. Romano stated that while all parties are optimistic about the two moves, Rabiot's decision will be the deciding factor.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Frenchman wants to remain at Juve to continue playing in the Champions League. Manchester United, on the other hand, won't be part of Europe's premier competition this season.

Rabiot is also among the highest paid players at Juventus, but the arrival of Paul Pogba has complicated matters for him as his compatriot also plays on the left side of midfield.

Rabiot's departure would not only reduce the club's wage bill. but would also ensure that the Italian giants won't lose him on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

With the Bianconeri also keen to offload Arthur Melo, Paredes' arrival will plug the holes in midfield. The Argentina international has been on Juve's radar for a long time and it seems like they will finally get their man this summer.

Paredes joined PSG from Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2018, making 115 appearances across competitions for the French champions so far, registering three goals and 10 assists.

Juventus will begin their Serie A campaign on Monday

After two consecutive seasons without the Scudetto, Juventus will try and reclaim the league title at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Old Lady will start their Serie A campaign with a home fixture against Sassuolo on Monday, August 15.

Pogba's return and Angel Di Maria's acquisition have generated excitement around the club, who could make further signings before the summer transfer window slams shut.

