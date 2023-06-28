PSG midfielder Marco Verratti subject of shock interest from European giants: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti has reportedly emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Verratti, 30, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the end of the 2022-23 season. Since receiving verbal abuse from his club's ultras last month, he has been rumored to be discontent in Paris.

As a result, the 54-cap Italy international has been linked with a move to Serie A in the past couple of weeks. He has drawn interest especially from Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, as per Corriere della Sera.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid are also aiming to enter the race to sign Verratti this summer. However, they are aware that a potential move would be near impossible due to wage demands.

Moreover, PSG are believed to be unwilling to lose one of their star midfielders this summer. Even if they end up deciding to sell their player, the Parisians would likely demand an astronomical transfer fee.

Should the Italian secure a permanent move to Los Rojiblancos, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would fill the void left by Geoffrey Kondogbia and Saul Niguez, who are likely to exit soon.

Earlier this month, football agent Rafaela Pimenta shed light on Verratti's future at the Parc des Princes. She told Sky Sports Italia:

"Let's not mess around. The window hasn't even opened yet. And I don't want to say too much. There are decisions to be made and his future is still unclear. We still need 2-3 weeks to figure out things."

Overall, the Pescara youth product has netted 11 goals and provided 61 assists in 461 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

PSG star attracting transfer interest from 3 clubs ahead of possible departure: Reports

According to Fichajes, PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has drawn interest from Inter Milan, Valencia and Nottingham Forest this summer. He is keen to leave the Ligue 1 champions in search of regular action.

Navas, 36, has emerged as a potential outgoing for the Parisians as he has fallen down in the pecking order behind Gianluigi Donnarumma of late. He made just two appearances for his club last season before securing a loan transfer to Nottingham Forest earlier this January.

Earlier last term, the 110-cap Costa Rica international registered two clean sheets in 17 Premier League games for Steve Cooper's side.

Navas, who joined PSG from Real Madrid for around €15 million in 2019, has kept 50 clean sheets in 108 matches across competitions for his current team. He has conceded 87 goals in the process so far.

