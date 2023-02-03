PSG monitoring Barcelona target's situation ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a regular starter at the Allianz Arena since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for €35 million in the winter of 2019. He has helped his side lift a total of 10 trophies so far.

A versatile right-back, Pavard has been a topic of discussion since the start of the summer transfer window. With him in the final 18 months of his contract, the 47-cap France international is expected to be shipped out in the upcoming summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are keen on signing Pavard for next season but talks will take place ahead of summer window, not now.



…and player’s very keen on Barça move too Barcelona are not negotiating to sign Benjamin Pavard on #DeadlineDay . No talks taking place with Bayern today.Barça are keen on signing Pavard for next season but talks will take place ahead of summer window, not now.…and player’s very keen on Barça move too Barcelona are not negotiating to sign Benjamin Pavard on #DeadlineDay. No talks taking place with Bayern today. 🚨⛔️ #FCBBarça are keen on signing Pavard for next season but talks will take place ahead of summer window, not now.…and player’s very keen on Barça move too 👀 https://t.co/QnipJuedEP

According to Calciomercato, PSG are keeping tabs on Pavard with the intention of signing him ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Parisians are set to face competition from Barcelona, who are eager to rope in a right-back after Hector Bellerin's transfer to Sporting CP.

Bayern, on the other hand, have set their asking price for Pavard at €30 million, as per SPORT. Julian Nagelsmann's side needs the transfer sum to secure Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo's signature on a permanent deal, with his buy option set at €70 million.

Should Pavard seal a move to PSG, he would provide elite competition to Achraf Hakimi and Nordi Mukiele at right-back. He could also be a valuable center-back option for coach Christophe Galtier.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has registered nine goals and 11 assists in 143 matches across all competitions for Bayern.

PSG ace Lionel Messi could secure a return to Barcelona next summer, claims journalist

Speaking on TUDN, famed journalist Gerard Romero stated that PSG star Lionel Messi has three potential options in the summer. He said:

"Leo has the possible option of Barcelona because their president has publicly said that he would like it. He also has the possibility of returning home to Argentina and finally, he also has the option of MLS."

Sharing his thoughts on Messi's contract situation, Romero added:

"I think that if Leo does not renew his contract with PSG before summer, he has to assess one of those three options. Obviously, Barcelona is an option for him, but surely, due to the economic situation that Barca are experiencing, it would not be the clearest move right now."

Claiming a Barcelona return is a possibility, Romero continued:

"However, for the moment, I am considering a return to Barcelona because of his family, his wife. There is a special relationship with Barca and the last dance that was left pending due to the way his exit played out. I think it could happen because we have also told it. Xavi is prepared in case Leo wants to come back."

Poll : 0 votes