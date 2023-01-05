PSG monitoring situation of 21-year-old who has lit up Premier League - Reports 

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are studying the situation of Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise, the Daily Mail has reported.

Olise, 21, has emerged as one of Crystal Palace’s most promising players in the last couple of seasons. In the 2021-22 Premier League, the jet-heeled wide midfielder/winger recorded two goals and claimed five assists in 26 games. He has been in markedly better form this term, clocking a goal and four assists in 16 appearances.

Football Wonderkids @fbwonderkids Michael Olise (21) v. Bournemouth:



87 minutes

2 assists

3 key passes

5 passes into final 3rd

10 crosses

⚔️ 3/3 tackles won

5 ball recoveries

🤼‍♂️ 9/12 duels won

🤕 4 fouls suffered

🤩 2-0 win



PSG have reportedly been impressed with Olise’s performances and have decided to keep an eye on his development.

The Parisians, of course, have no shortage of attackers in their team, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar headlining a rather gifted frontline. Given the amount of firepower they possess, they might not make a move for Elise right away but could keep an eye on the Englishman during the season.

Olise, who joined Crystal Palace from Reading in the summer of 2021, has featured in 49 games for the Eagles across competitions, bagging five goals and 12 assists. His contract with Palace runs till June 2026.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller warns PSG ahead of Champions League Round of 16 clash

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller has said that PSG would have a tough time against them in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. He has declared that even Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’s presence do not guarantee the French outfit a favourable outcome.

At a press conference, Muller said (via Diario AS):

“From my point of view, it is the most exciting football team in the world in offensive terms. When the top three are inspired, it's truly precious to watch them from the outside. But against us, unfortunately, their football art and power will have to take a break.”

Bayern Munich were eliminated by Villarreal in the quarterfinals last season, and Muller said that they are eager to do better this time.

“I am very excited. Last year, we were eliminated too early for my liking, and this year we want to do better. It goes without saying that the Champions League is important for Bayern for many reasons. It is clear that our rival in the round of 16, PSG, is a tough nut.

I still don't know of any team in the world that likes to play against Bayern. Not even with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in excellent shape, as has been seen recently in the World Cup.”

PSG and Bayern Munich met in the 2019-20 Champions League final, with the Bavarians securing a 1-0 win on that occasion. The first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash will take place on February 14, with the second leg in Munich on March 8.

