PSG offer 3 players to Manchester City in attempt to sign Bernardo Silva: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly pushing to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Les Parisiens have now offered one of three first-team players in part exchange for the transfer as per Express.

The French giants have maintained a long-standing interest in Silva over the last few seasons, as they hope to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

PSG are reportedly willing to include one of Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Presnel Kimpembe as part of the negotiations for Silva.

Manchester City, however, are reluctant to lose the highly rated Portuguese midfielder this summer, after he played a key role in their treble winning campaign. Silva made the second-most appearances by any City player across all competitions last season (55).

Manchester City have reportedly highlighted Arsenal's record-breaking transfer fee for Declan Rice as a benchmark for Silva's potential transfer.

The Gunners splashed a whopping £105 million to secure the services of Rice from West Ham United. The transfer has made the midfielder the most-expensive British player of all time.

PSG, meanwhile, are still keen on signing Silva, despite seeing their latest offer rejected by City as per reports from Foot Mercato. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is also believed to be pushing for a move to the Parc des Princes.

All three players being offered by the Ligue 1 giants are currently key first-team players. It will be interesting to see if that will be enough to tempt Manchester City into parting ways with Silva this summer.

How did Bernardo Silva perform for Manchester City last season?

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Only Rodri (56) made more appearances than Bernardo Silva for Manchester City last season, as he featured in 55 games across all competitions for Guardiola's side.

Silva's versatility saw him feature in multiple positions for the Cityzens, a major standout attribute to his game, especially under head coach Guardiola. He can operate in deep midfield to help out the team in build-up or can fill the right-wing slot in matches where City want to press their opponents more effectively.

The 28-year-old Silva scored seven goals and provided eight assists across competitions for City during their treble winning campaign.