PSG offered Barcelona target as potential Kylian Mbappe replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly been offered Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski by his agent Pini Zahavi. The Ligue1 side are looking for a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement should he leave the club this summer.

As per a report in Le10Sport, Lewandowski is determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and his agent is holding talks with several clubs. PSG were the latest to be offered the striker as a replacement for Mbappe, who could leave for Real Madrid.

Lewandowski has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he will not be signing a new deal. He has just over a year left on his current contract and was not happy with the club holding talks with Erling Haaland.

Zahavi is working to find the Polish striker a new club and has already held talks with Barcelona. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the forward, but nothing has been decided yet.

PSG have not yet given up on Mbappe penning a new deal at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman is expected to share his decision in the coming weeks after the season ends. The Ligue 1 champions will need a replacement if he does leave, and Zahavi wants that to be Lewandowski.

Why does Lewandowski want to join PSG or Barcelona?

Former Bayern Munich player Javi Martinez believes the Ballon d'Or is the reason behind Robert Lewandowski's decision not to renew with the Bavarians. He claims the striker is unhappy about missing out on the France Football award and is determined to win it before he retires.

He said on El Larguero:

"If Bayern don't want to sell you, you're fu**ed, because there are no release clauses. But I think there's a possibility he goes to Barça. Lewy believes he would have won a Ballon d'Or or two if he played in Spain, that's why he wants to try. He has the feeling he deserved the Ballon d'Or. It's not the same playing in the Spanish League, at Barça or Madrid, as it is in the Bundesliga. Does he prefer Real or Barça? I'll ask him tomorrow. I spoke to him today and he told me: 'Every day you have more grey hair.'"

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or last year, and many believed it should have been awarded to Lewandowski instead.

