PSG plan to offer Neymar in swap deal to sign Manchester City star: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on offering Neymar to Manchester City in exchange for Bernardo Silva. The Ligue1 side want a straight swap deal with no money involved as they plan a squad rebuild.

As per a report in SPORT, Neymar is set to leave PSG this summer and is keen on moving to the Premier League. PSG are trying to grant him his wish and have offered the Brazilian to Manchester City.

The French champions want Bernardo Silva in return, a player who has admitted it is time to leave the Cityzens. The Portuguese star has been linked with Barcelona, but PSG are determined to land him.

Chelsea have also been offered Neymar as PSG are not interested in keeping the Brazilian. The Ligue1 side also tried to offer him to Real Madrid, but reports suggest Neymar is not willing to move to Spain unless he is rejoining Barcelona.

PSG's Neymar and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva set for interesting summers

PSG are desperate to 'get rid' of Neymar this summer as they see the Brazilian as a problematic figure at the club. Jonathan Johnson told PSGTalk earlier this season that he was the top player the Ligue1 side are determined to sell.

He wrote:

"Short of sacrificing a big name or a miracle happening which enables PSG to sever their ties with the problematic Nèymar, which has been hoped for the past year or two, this is going to be a tricky summer for the French champions financially."

On the other hand, Silva has revealed it is time for him to leave Manchester City. He told the media in Portugal via MEN:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project. Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago?"

He added:

"My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer. I'm not going to lie: it's not something I don't think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal. I couldn't fulfil my dream of playing for Benfica when I was 19, 20 years old, but I still want to fulfil it. It's something I think about."

Barcelona are also interested in Silva but are mainly working on getting Lionel Messi back this summer.

