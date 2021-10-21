PSG plot ambitious €55 million plus Mauro Icardi swap deal to land 22-year-old forward - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sign Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen as part of a swap-deal involving star forward Mauro Icardi, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Mauro Icardi is going through one of the most difficult phases whilst in Paris. The former Inter Milan forward has dropped down the pecking order at PSG since the arrival of Lionel Messi and recently broke up with his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

PSG are now reportedly looking to offload Mauro Icardi in a swap-deal which could see Napoli forward Victor Osimhen move to the Parc des Princes. According to the aforementioned report, the Parisian giants are looking to offer €55 million plus Mauro Icardi to sweeten the deal.

Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in European football. The 22-year-old Nigerian international was a club-record €80 million signing by Napoli and has since scored a plethora of goals. Osimhen has scored eight goals in nine appearances so far this season.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli value their star striker in the region of €100 million. However, a deal involving Mauro Icardi and €55 million could tempt the Serie A side into selling Osimhen to PSG.

Victor Osimhen could be an ideal signing for a club like PSG. The young forward has Ligue 1 experience having played for OSC Lille for a season. He would be willing to play second fiddle to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA Victor Osimhen SCORED the match-winner for Napoli vs. Torino tonight.He's now reached 10 goals for club & country this season.Napoli's talisman. Nigeria's Star Boy 🌟 Victor Osimhen SCORED the match-winner for Napoli vs. Torino tonight.He's now reached 10 goals for club & country this season.Napoli's talisman. Nigeria's Star Boy 🌟 https://t.co/dQjkubXsCP

Mauro Icardi is having a torrid season at PSG

Mauro Icardi is going through a difficult time in Ligue 1 despite starting the new season in some fine form. The 28-year-old forward netted two goals in the first two Ligue 1 matches of the season.

Since then Icardi has only managed to score once in the league and has seen his game time dwindle due to the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Icardi has also featured in just one Champions League game for PSG and withdrew from the squad in their most recent game against RB Leipzig due to family reasons.

PSG are now willing to offload Icardi in the upcoming transfer window despite him having a contract at the club running until the summer of 2024.

So far this season, Mauro Icardi has made 11 appearances for PSG and has netted only three times. He could only expect cameos off the bench due to PSG's attack being stacked.

Get French Football News @GFFN Mauro Icardi officially ruled out of PSG’s clash vs RB Leipzig owing to family issues - withdraws from the squad for tonight. Mauro Icardi officially ruled out of PSG’s clash vs RB Leipzig owing to family issues - withdraws from the squad for tonight.

