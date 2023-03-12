PSG plot moves for Barcelona and Manchester City stars as they eye squad rebuild - Reports

PSG are reportedly eyeing up a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, with the Parisian outfit convinced that Barcelona won't be able to match their offer. The French giants are determined to shake things up after being eliminated from the Champions League, and are also said to be keeping a close eye on Ousmane Dembele.

According to SPORT, PSG are confident they can prise Silva away from Manchester City, with the player keen to return to Portugal or play in La Liga. However, Barcelona are unlikely to be able to meet City's asking price of €65m, leaving the door open for the Parisians to make a move.

GOAL @goal PSG have made a €70m bid to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, according to L'Equipe 🗞 PSG have made a €70m bid to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, according to L'Equipe 🗞 https://t.co/4x6iBWtJTT

The club's director of football Luis Campos has a good relationship with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes, and is believed to have already sounded out the player. Meanwhile, the Parisians are also said to be renewing their interest in Dembele, whose contract with Barca is due to expire next year.

With a release clause of €50m, the Frenchman could be an attractive proposition for the Parc des Princes hierarchy, who may make a move if they manage to sell Neymar. Superstar Kylian Mbappe is also said to be keen on the idea of Dembele joining him in Paris.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| PSG are still interested in Dembele and they are monitoring his situation. [#fcblive 🎖️| PSG are still interested in Dembele and they are monitoring his situation. [ @danigilopez 🚨🎖️| PSG are still interested in Dembele and they are monitoring his situation. [@danigilopez] #fcblive 🇫🇷 https://t.co/9vktRchC4J

It's shaping up to be a battle between the Parisians and the Blaugrana for the two players, with both clubs known for their fierce rivalry in the transfer market. Barca will be keen to hold on to Dembele but may struggle to match the French giants' financial might. As for Silva, the lure of playing in Paris may prove too strong to resist.

PSG and Barcelona continue pushing for Lionel Messi's signature

In a stunning development, reporter Esteban Edul has disclosed (via Barca Universal) that Lionel Messi's contract extension with PSG is hitting a snag. As per the report, the Argentine superstar and his kin are keen to return to Barcelona, although no formal announcement has been made yet. However, it seems that the Catalan giants have made no attempts to re-sign their former talisman.

After the recent loss to Bayern Munich, uncertainties surrounding Messi's future have deepened. The current deal for the Argentine skipper is set to expire at the end of the season, and there have been contradictory reports regarding his plans for the future. Nonetheless, it appears that his continuity at PSG is no longer a certainty.

Besides, the 35-year-old striker is also being wooed by MLS and Saudi Arabian teams, but his top priority is supposedly to stay in Europe and compete at the highest level. Nonetheless, Esteban Edul's report suggests that Messi and his family are enthusiastic about making a comeback to Barcelona.

If accurate, this could provide a significant boost to the Blaugrana, encouraging the club to resolve their FFP problems and pave the way for Messi's return to his hometown club.

Poll : 0 votes