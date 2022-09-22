PSG plotting cut-price move to sign Barcelona attacker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are plotting a move to sign Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann in the summer of 2023 for a cut-price fee of €20 million, as per El Nacional.

The France international is currently facing a peculiar situation in his second season on loan at Atletico Madrid. If he plays for more than 45 minutes in 50% of Los Colchoneros' games this season, then Atleti will have to buy him for €40 million next year.

However, club president Enrique Cerezo has asked manager Diego Simeone not to fulfill that condition. As a result, the Argentine manager has been using Griezmann as a substitute after the 60th-minute mark this season.

Out of his eight appearances in all competitions this season, Griezmann has played less than 30 minutes in seven of them. The only exception came in Atletico Madrid's 2-1 La Liga loss against rivals Real Madrid on September 18, where Griezmann provided an assist.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez does not want Griezmann back at Camp Nou and the club are not open to adding his €8 million in wages to their books. PSG recognize the situation and hence, want to sign the former Real Sociedad attacker for half the fee mentioned in his conditional clause with Atletico.

Les Parisiens have tried to sign Griezmann in the past but to no avail. Now 31, he does not have many years left at the top but has not shown any signs of slowing down.

Despite his unorthodox appearances off the bench, Griezmann has three goals and one assist for the La Liga giants this season. His current contract at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2024.

Barcelona hope another club joins PSG in Antoine Griezmann transfer race after the FIFA World Cup

According to the El Nacional report, Barcelona are hoping that another club will join PSG in the race to sign Griezmann next year. They are pinning their hopes on Griezmann impressing at the FIFA World Cup in November so that they can drive up PSG's modest valuation of €20 million.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman, and Barca will hope that a strong World Cup performance piques their interest once again. Griezmann has been selected in manager Didier Deschamps' latest Les Bleus squad for the UEFA Nations League games in September.

France take on Austria at the Stade de France on Thursday (September 22) before traveling to face Denmark three days later. Their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey begins on November 22 in a Group D game against Australia.

