PSG plotting move to land Chelsea star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently monitoring the contract situation of Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, according to French outlet Le10 Sport (via ESPN). The Parisians are looking to strengthen their defense next season and believe the German could be a potential option.

Antonio Rudiger has been one of Chelsea's key players under the management of Thomas Tuchel. However, the 28-year-old defender has entered the final year of his contract, which runs out in 2022. So far, he has not shown any interest in signing a new deal despite Tuchel wanting him to stay at Chelsea.

According to the aforementioned source, Rudiger's representatives have "barely touched base" with Chelsea. The defender seems destined to leave Stamford Bridge next summer on a free transfer, with PSG showing keen interest in signing the German international.

PSG had previously shown interest in signing Antonio Rudiger in the past but failed to land the 28-year-old defender. However, the road to bringing in Rudiger next summer could be much more comfortable. PSG could offer him a pre-contract in January for a free transfer come next summer.

As things stand, Chelsea are still keen to offer Rudiger a new deal. But it might not be an easy task for the European champions due to interest from Europe's other elite clubs.

PSG want to add yet another free agent in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Despite being one of the richest clubs in the world, PSG have had tremendous success with free transfers in the recently concluded transfer window.

The Parisian giants have signed four free agents this summer including Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma. This might be the best bit of transfer business in PSG's history.

The Ligue 1 giants are now keen on adding yet another free agent to bolster their squad in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. PSG will need to strengthen their defense sooner rather than later as Sergio Ramos is 35 years old and will need replacing soon. With Rudiger, 28, entering his prime, the signing would make sense.

Chelsea, on the other hand, could go back to targeting Jules Kounde if they fail to convince Antonio Rudiger into signing a new deal. The Blues were favorites to sign the 22-year-old Sevilla defender, but a deal never materialized this summer. The fallout was due to Chelsea's unwillingness to pay Kounde's release clause, which was around £68 million.

