PSG preparing €25m bid for attacker Liverpool want as Mohamed Salah’s replacement: Reports

PSG are readying a €25 million offer for PSV Eindhoven attacker Johan Bakayoko, who Liverpool have identified as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Dutch journalist Marco Timmer.

Paris Saint-Germain have had a busy summer transfer window, making 10 new additions, including five attackers, to their squad. Ousmane Dembele (€50 million), Goncalo Ramos (loan with obligation to buy) and Marco Asensio (free) are the most notable additions to the Ligue 1 champions' frontline.

Having let go of Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG are keen to bolster their options in attack before the window closes on Friday (September 1). Luis Enrique's side have been heavily linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani.

Meanwhile, Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven has emerged as another target for the Parc des Princes outfit. According to the aforementioned source, Les Parisiens are expected to make a €25 million offer for the left-footed winger on Monday (August 28) or Tuesday (August 29).

PSV, though, are tipped to turn down the offer, as they want at least €30 million for Bakayoko, as per Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri and others. The Eredivisie club are, nevertheless, preparing for life without the attacker, having identified Napoli's Hirving Lozano, who previously played for them, as the ideal replacement.

Apart from PSG, Premier League newcomers Burnley have also been credited with an interest in Bakayoko, 20. The Clarets' offer for the Belgium international, though, is €5 million short of the French heavyweights' bid, according to De Telegraaf reporter Jeroen Kapteijns.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have reportedly identified Bakayoko as a potential replacement for Salah. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are pushing to acquire the Egypt international before their transfer window ends on September 20, forcing the Reds to shortlist replacements for the superstar.

PSG attempted to sign Johan Bakayoko when Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

It is worth noting that PSG's interest in Johan Bakayoko is not new. Les Parisiens attempted to sign the Belgian youngster from PSV Eindhoven in last season's winter transfer window. They were reportedly prepared to pay as much as €15 million for the attacker at the time.

The Eredivisie giants, though, were not prepared to sanction a transfer for Bakayoko. They had already lost a key attacker in Cody Gakpo, who joined Liverpool for €42 million, in January. The Parisians will be hopeful of getting their man this time around.

Bakayoko has been on PSV's books since joining them from Anderlecht's youth ranks in 2019. He made his senior debut for the Dutch club in a 4-0 domestic cup win against NAC Breda in February 2022. The PSG and Liverpool target has gone on to play 43 games across competitions for them, bagging seven goals and nine assists.