PSG put €50 million deal on hold due to club's 'greediness' - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly delayed finalizing a €50 million deal with Sassuolo for striker Gianluca Scamacca, with the Italian side accused of showing 'greediness'.

The centre-forward scored 16 times in 36 Serie A appearances last term during his first full season at the club following a series of loan moves.

The 23-year-old's goal output and sheer size have made him a transfer target for plenty of sides around Europe. However, with his current contract running until 2026, Sassuolo are unwilling to allow him to leave the club on the cheap.

According to RMC Sport, while PSG are interested in signing Scamacca, they have decided to put any deal on hold due to the Serie A outfit demanding €50 million for the forward.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are still interested in signing Gianluca Scamacca but not for Sassuolo's €50m asking price.



They haven't abandoned their pursuit yet and continue to hold talks over lowering the fee.



(Source: PSG are still interested in signing Gianluca Scamacca but not for Sassuolo's €50m asking price.They haven't abandoned their pursuit yet and continue to hold talks over lowering the fee.(Source: @RMCsport 🚨 PSG are still interested in signing Gianluca Scamacca but not for Sassuolo's €50m asking price.They haven't abandoned their pursuit yet and continue to hold talks over lowering the fee.(Source: @RMCsport) https://t.co/yIAqyGMLFC

The report also claims that new Parisiens football advisor Luis Campos flew out to Italy a few days ago to meet the player and his entourage. The Ligue 1 champions wanted to fend off competition from several Italian sides.

Despite their huge financial resources, the Parisiens have been put off by the player's price tag. Sassuolo president Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Sport (as quoted in the previously referenced RMC Sport article):

"We haven't heard from PSG for 10 days. Maybe other opportunities will open up, but unfortunately not in Serie A."

PSGhub @PSGhub ) PSG are still in contact with the entourage of Hugo Ekitike - this case is handled at the same time as Gianluca Scamacca on which Paris are stalling. ) PSG are still in contact with the entourage of Hugo Ekitike - this case is handled at the same time as Gianluca Scamacca on which Paris are stalling. @Tanziloic (🌕) PSG are still in contact with the entourage of Hugo Ekitike - this case is handled at the same time as Gianluca Scamacca on which Paris are stalling. @Tanziloic 🚨🇫🇷

Mauricio Pochettino leaves with PSG with huge payoff

The Argentine boss came into the Parc des Princes last year. He had earned a reputation as one of Europe's best coaches as he guided Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

Despite delivering the club a Ligue 1 title, Pochettino's time in charge of the club was generally considered to be hugely underwhelming. He was repeatedly booed by his own supporters following the side's Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, the blow of being dismissed by the Qatari-owned club has been softened somewhat by the £8.5 million payout Pochettino has been handed following his dismissal.

AS have also claimed that former boss Laurent Blanc is still owed £18 million by the club after being sacked in 2016 despite having two years left on his contract.

His successor Unai Emery managed to see out his contract. After this, Thomas Tuchel was offered £6 million for the early termination of his contract (according to the already mentioned Sun article), just a month before he joined Chelsea. The German would ultimately win the Champions League later that season with the London outfit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Christophe Galtier, finally set to be announced as new coach - today as expected. Official and confirmed. Paris Saint Germain part ways with Mauricio Pochettino - he’s no longer the manager.Christophe Galtier, finally set to be announced as new coach - today as expected. Official and confirmed. Paris Saint Germain part ways with Mauricio Pochettino - he’s no longer the manager. 🚨🇦🇷 #PSGChristophe Galtier, finally set to be announced as new coach - today as expected. https://t.co/Ki818nuuuh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far