PSG reach agreement on personal terms with Manchester United target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly agreed on personal terms with FC Porto midfielder Vitinha, potentially usurping Manchester United in the race to sign the Portuguese midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG and Vitinha have reached an agreement over personal terms, with director Luis Campos making the midfielder a top priority.

The Parisians view the Portuguese star as a "top player" for the present and the future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



He’s considered a “top player” for present and future by PSG. More to follow soon. Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement on personal terms with Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. He’s Luís Campos priority for the midfield - talks now in progress with Porto.He’s considered a “top player” for present and future by PSG. More to follow soon. Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement on personal terms with Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. He’s Luís Campos priority for the midfield - talks now in progress with Porto. 🚨🇵🇹 #PSGHe’s considered a “top player” for present and future by PSG. More to follow soon. https://t.co/i6LHXU9zDB

His potential arrival at the Parc des Princes could end Manchester United's reported pursuit of the midfielder.

Jonathan Shrager reports that the Red Devils have been holding talks with the 22-year-old to try and lure him to Old Trafford.

However, it appears that the Ligue 1 champions are now in pole position to sign the Porto midfielder, who impressed in the Primeira Liga last season.

Vitinha made 47 appearances for Sergio Conceição's side across all competitions, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

His eye-catching performances have seen him called up to the Portuguese national side on three occasions with the 2022 FIFA World Cup beckoning.

PSG are likely to be under new management come next season, with the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. Christophe Galtier is the man that the Parc des Princes side want to replace the Argentine (per RMC Sport).

He is likely to have a number of new arrivals this summer under new director Luis Campos, who he previously worked with at Lille.

Manchester United may have to turn their attention elsewhere with PSG agreeing terms with Vitinha

Vitinha could be heading to the Parc des Princes

It had seemed that Manchester United were the frontrunners for the Portuguese midfielder, having held personal talks. However, news that Vitinha has agreed terms with PSG has thrown United's potential pursuit into jeopardy.

The Red Devils are targeting Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, with Sky Sports reporting the two clubs are in talks over a deal.

Darren @Tinooooooooo00 Manchester United and Barcelona are set for further talks this weekend about the transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer. Manchester United are expected to make a 2nd bid after having the first one rejected. Barcelona are looking for a fee closer to €85M. #MUFC Manchester United and Barcelona are set for further talks this weekend about the transfer of Frenkie De Jongthis summer. Manchester United are expected to make a 2nd bid after having the first one rejected. Barcelona are looking for a fee closer to €85M. @SkySports 🚨 Manchester United and Barcelona are set for further talks this weekend about the transfer of Frenkie De Jong 🇳🇱 this summer. Manchester United are expected to make a 2nd bid after having the first one rejected. Barcelona are looking for a fee closer to €85M. @SkySports #MUFC

Erik ten Hag is in stark need of midfield reinforcements with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba departing this summer. However, he may have just missed out on one of his targets in Vitinha.

Manchester United are yet to make a signing this summer and time is of the essence with pre-season on the horizon for the Red Devils.

For PSG, the arrival of Vitinha will be vital for a midfield that lacks real depth and consistency.

The only Parisian to have flourished in the middle of the park throughout the last campaign was Marco Veratti.

Georginio Wijnaldum's arrival at the Parc des Princes was wholly a failure as he picked up the unfortunate Ligue 1 'Flop of the Year' award (per Mirror).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far