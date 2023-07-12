PSG ready to pay €100m to sign superstar linked with a move to European rivals - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to pay €100 million to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Harry Kane.

According to RMC Sport, the Parisians have set their sights on the Tottenham Hotspur striker in the midst of uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 champions have reportedly held talks with Kane and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

However, PSG are reportedly yet to reach an agreement with the English frontman. A new meeting between all parties is scheduled for next week as the French giants look to prise the 29-year-old away from north London.

Kane is also on Bayern's radar and the forward has made a move to the Allianz Arena his priority. However, the Bavarians have failed with two bids worth as much as €80 million.

The England captain is expected to be handed a salary of €12 million per year if he opts for the Bundesliga champions. However, PSG can outbid this and can offer Tottenham €100 million for their talismanic forward.

Kane was in prolific form this past season, bagging 32 goals in 49 games across competitions. He has long been regarded as one of Europe's best center-forwards as he not only bags tons of goals but also brings others into play.

The English striker has just a year left on his contract but European giants are pushing for him this summer. The lure of winning trophies is enticing the forward to finally depart Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino compares PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe to Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino won the Ligue 1 title with Mbappe.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has coached both Mbappe at PSG and Kane at Tottenham and the duo were in fine form under the Argentine coach. The new Blues manager compared the styles of play of both strikers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (via football.london):

"Harry is someone who does need to feel connected with the game. But Kylian is the opposite. If he doesn’t touch the ball, he’s relaxed. He’s so confident in himself, he knows that when the ball reaches him, he is still going to beat his opponent and do what he knows best."

This assessment holds merit given Kane's insistence on dropping back to help his side in transition while Mbappe sits and waits for the game to come to him. Both dazzled under Pochettino during their respective spells with the Argentine.

Mbappe, 24, bagged 67 goals and 34 assists in 75 games playing under Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, Kane netted 169 goals and 30 assists in 242 matches under the former Spurs boss.

Poll : 0 votes