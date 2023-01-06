PSG ready to sell star in January but exit remains difficult - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not mind Keylor Navas leaving the club in the January transfer window, as per journalist Hadrien Grenier.

The Costa Rica international has made 106 appearances for Les Parisiens since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. But he has been well and truly replaced between the posts by Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Navas has not played a single minute of football for his club this season. The shot-stopper is in the final 18 months of his contract at the Parc des Princes, and it would be a surprise if he is offered an extension.

Hence, this winter window could be one of the last few chances PSG have to get something in return for his departure. Navas could be interested in making a move to Serie A but finding a destination for him this month is reportedly a difficult task.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Le PSG ne désespère pas de se séparer de Keylor Navas cet hiver !



Reste à lui trouver une destination, ce qui n’est pas forcément simple en cette période de la saison. L’Italie pourrait plaire au joueur, mais ça paraît difficile. 🧤 Le PSG ne désespère pas de se séparer de Keylor Navas cet hiver !Reste à lui trouver une destination, ce qui n’est pas forcément simple en cette période de la saison. L’Italie pourrait plaire au joueur, mais ça paraît difficile. 🚨 Le PSG ne désespère pas de se séparer de Keylor Navas cet hiver !Reste à lui trouver une destination, ce qui n’est pas forcément simple en cette période de la saison. L’Italie pourrait plaire au joueur, mais ça paraît difficile. 🇨🇷🧤

With Alexandre Letellier and Sergio Rico as backups, the three-time UEFA Champions League winner's exit will not impact the club's first-team plans. It remains to be seen if Navas still holds the ambition of being a regular starter for a top club.

This could be his last few seasons as a player, and it would make sense if he wants to spend it on the field rather than warming the bench. Playing as a backup to another goalkeeper could still be a step up for Navas, given his potential place in the PSG pecking order.

While Grenier has not mentioned any Italian clubs as suitors for Navas, Inter Milan could find themselves looking for a quality goalkeeper this summer. 38-year-old Samir Handanovic could leave as a free agent at the end of the season. The Slovenian legend currently plays as a backup to Andre Onana at Inter.

Mexican club plan to sign PSG's Keylor Navas as a replacement for Ochoa

Mexican club Club America are interested in replacing the legendary Guillermo Ochoa with PSG's Keylor Navas.

The Mexico icon left his homeland to join Serie A side Salernitana earlier this month. However, it remains to be seen if Navas will be open to leaving European football just yet.

FutebolNews @realfutebolnews E foi assim que Ochoa chegou na Itália.



E foi assim que Ochoa chegou na Itália.https://t.co/sy5rgBDtzy

A player with his experience and ability could still do a job at a top European club. Nevas has 12-and-a-half years of experience playing on the continent and has a loaded trophy cabinet from his time with PSG and Real Madrid.

Despite this, the shot-stopper's age could prevent top clubs from taking a risk on him. However, a short-term contract is always a possibility.

