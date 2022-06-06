PSG and Real Madrid linked with 24-year-old Ligue 1 star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer. The Croatian has earned plaudits for an eye-catching campaign at the Roazhon Park.

Majer, 24, has been compared to Real Madrid star and compatriot Luka Modric for his captivating displays in the heart of the Rennes midfield.

The Croat made 49 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and contributing 13 assists.

According to Footmercato, PSG are interested in luring Majer to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Luis Campos, the Parisians' new reported sporting director taking over from Leonardo, is looking at reinforcing PSG's somewhat stagnant midfield.

Marco Veratti is the only current Parisian midfielder being touted as being a huge part of the new era in Paris.

Majer was previously tracked by Leonardo prior to his departure and it appears Campos is just as big of an admirer of the Croatian midfielder.

However, they may face competition from Real Madrid with Majer's compatriot Modric pulling for the midfielder to be signed behind-the-scenes. The 24-year-old midfielder could be viewed as Modric's long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modrić himself recommended the Croatian to the board.



RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid also hold an interest in Majer.

He is currently under contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2026 with El Nacional having previously reported that he could cost €35 million.

Real Madrid appear to have beaten PSG to another Ligue 1 midfielder

Tchouameni looks likely to be heading to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid seem to have pulled clear in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to RMC Sport (via Madrid Xtra), Los Blancos are closing in on a deal to sign the 22-year-old, who has flourished at Monaco this season.

GOAL reports that a €100 million fee is to be agreed between Real Madrid and AS Monaco whilst Liverpool and PSG are also keen admirers of the Frenchman.

Tchouameni made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit last campaign, scoring five goals and contributing three assists.

With Madrid seemingly close to wrapping up a deal for the French midfielder, PSG may have to turn their attention elsewhere.

However, they seem to have missed out on Paul Pogba as well.

The out-of-contract Manchester United midfielder is heading towards a return to Juventus despite interest from the Ligue 1 champions (per Sky Sports).

Express reports that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, however, is being touted with a move to the Parc des Princes. He could cost around £42.5 million (€49.8 million).

Keita has rotated with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson throughout the season and could be part of Paris Saint-Germain's new era.

