PSG and Real Madrid monitoring contract situation of Chelsea star - Reports

PSG and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger's contract situation. The German's current deal with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Goal, Chelsea are reluctant to meet Antonio Rudiger's wage demands. The English club's reported stance has alerted both Real Madrid and PSG, who are both on the lookout for a central defender.

Antonio Rudiger has been one of the standout players for Chelsea in the past few months. The German became an outcast under the management of Frank Lampard. The former AS Roma defender was, however, given the chance to prove himself by Thomas Tuchel in the absence of injured Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

As far as Real Madrid are concerned, the Spanish giants opted to part ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Though they signed David Alaba, Real Madrid are yet to sign another world class central defender. Carlo Ancelotti's side believe Antonio Rudiger could be the ideal signing next summer, and are keen to get the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

PSG, on the other hand, managed to sign Sergio Ramos on a free transfer. But the French giants are eager to sign another top-quality centre-back to partner Ramos in the center of defense while also increasing their squad depth.

Chelsea's interest in Jules Kounde could lead to the departure of Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger's high wage demands, the emergence of youth product Trevor Chalobah and the club's interest in Jules Kounde could lead to Chelsea deciding against offering the German a new deal.

Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in French defender Jules Kounde. The Blues were close to signing the Sevilla star this summer, but were unwilling to match the Spanish side's £70 million valuation.

Thomas Tuchel currently has a few top-quality defenders at his disposal, and will need to get rid of some to create room for the potential arrival of Jules Kounde next summer.

Chelsea could therefore opt to part ways with Antonio Rudiger once his contract expires rather than offer him a new contract.

