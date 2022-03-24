PSG recently enquired about Serie A midfielder - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly enquired about Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Roman newspaper Il Messaggero (via Canal Supporters), PSG representatives traveled to Rome to discuss a move with the midfielder's agent Mateja Kezman.

The price they were quoted by Lazio was €80 million with the Serbian having two years left on his deal with the Serie A side.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters



🗣 Des émissaires du club seraient venus à Rome ces derniers mois pour discuter avec son agent, Mateja Kezman



Son prix ? 80M€



🛑 | Le #PSG s'est récemment renseigné sur Sergej Milinkovic-Savic🗣 Des émissaires du club seraient venus à Rome ces derniers mois pour discuter avec son agent, Mateja KezmanSon prix ? 80M€ @ilmessaggeroit via @Guillaumemp 🛑 | Le #PSG s'est récemment renseigné sur Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 🇷🇸🗣 Des émissaires du club seraient venus à Rome ces derniers mois pour discuter avec son agent, Mateja Kezman💰 Son prix ? 80M€📲 @ilmessaggeroit via @Guillaumemp https://t.co/8MnHXE6O06

Milinkovic-Savic has been in fine form this season for I Biancocelesti, he has eight goals and nine assists in 29 Serie A appearances.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of teams during his time in Rome, including Premier League giants Manchester United, via Football365.

However, it seems PSG want to lure the Serbian international to Paris but would have to pay a hefty price in doing so.

PSG set to undergo huge changes ahead of a vital summer

Mbappe could be one of many departures this summer

The Parisians' star man Kylian Mbappe is likely to depart for Real Madrid. Mario Cortegna reports that talks between Mbappe and the La Liga leaders will take place shortly.

Angel Di Maria seems to be heading for the Parc des Princes exit door and has been touted by AS (via the Sun) to make a return to Benfica.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer.



The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent.



(Source: PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer.The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent.(Source: @Tanziloic 🚨 PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer. 🇦🇷The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent. 🇫🇷(Source: @Tanziloic) https://t.co/hJEpedbnqc

PSG may be offloading midfielders this summer with Giorginio Wijnaldum seemingly heading out of Paris as well. He could be set to make a return to the Premier League. Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the former Liverpool man, per TeamTalk.

Leandro Paredes is another name being touted with departure from the Parc des Princes. He has been linked with a move to Juventus by Italian newspaper Tutto Sport (via Fichajes).

Even Sergio Ramos, who has hardly fared for the club since joining last summer, is reportedly on his way out. Fabrizio Romano (via AS) reports that down to injury issues, his future could lie away from Paris.

It is clear huge changes are ahead for the Parisians. They could be set to be led into next season by a new manager with Zinedine Zidane's name being constantly linked. FootMercato (via GetFootballFranceNews) reports that he could be set to take over from Mauricio Pochettino.

The Parisians' faced a demoralizing exit from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid earlier this month. They then had another poor 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Edited by Aditya Singh