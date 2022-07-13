PSG's opening bid for attacker falls €19 million short of Newcastle United's offer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly failed with their opening offer for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with Newcastle United.

Ekitike, who has two years left on his current deal, rose to fame with his clinical finishing and precise movement inside the box last season. During the 2021-22 season, he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 26 matches for Reims.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG have submitted a "verbal" offer of €27 million plus bonuses for Ekitike. However, the bid is €19 million short of Newcastle United's offer for the 20-year-old, and Reims are currently holding out for a higher fee.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



A ruthless finisher at just 20 🏹 Only Wissam Ben Yedder had a better conversion rate (34.7%) than Hugo Ekitike (32.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (30+ shots attempted)A ruthless finisher at just 20 🏹 Only Wissam Ben Yedder had a better conversion rate (34.7%) than Hugo Ekitike (32.3%) in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (30+ shots attempted)😦 A ruthless finisher at just 20 https://t.co/SWXTAivbAp

The report also stated that PSG are intent on bolstering their attack this summer. Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski and Sassuolo striker Gianluigi Scamacca are on the Ligue 1 champions' radar in the ongoing transfer window.

Earlier, Le Parisien reported that Ekitike desires to move to Paris this summer and play alongside superstar Kylian Mbappe. Furthermore, the player's agent is said to have met with PSG sporting director Luis Campos on July 4.

The report further claimed that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also been in touch with his Reims counterpart, Jean-Pierre Caillot, to discuss the deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WHUFC



PSG, also focused on Hugo Ekitike deal as reported yesterday #PSG twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Newcastle deal, off since June.

PSG have no full agreement yet for Scamacca. Hugo Ekitike, always been in the list for Paris Saint-Germain as director Luís Campos considers him a top talent. One thing clear internally at PSG: if Ekitike joins, he won’t be sent on loan.Newcastle deal, off since June.PSG have no full agreement yet for Scamacca. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Hugo Ekitike, always been in the list for Paris Saint-Germain as director Luís Campos considers him a top talent. One thing clear internally at PSG: if Ekitike joins, he won’t be sent on loan. 🇫🇷 #PSGNewcastle deal, off since June.PSG have no full agreement yet for Scamacca. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Paris Saint-Germain, no intentioned to pay more than €40m for Gianluca Scamacca. West Ham among clubs exploring this possibility in transfer domino that could include Armando Broja.PSG, also focused on Hugo Ekitike deal as reported yesterday Paris Saint-Germain, no intentioned to pay more than €40m for Gianluca Scamacca. West Ham among clubs exploring this possibility in transfer domino that could include Armando Broja. 🇮🇹 #WHUFCPSG, also focused on Hugo Ekitike deal as reported yesterday ⤵️🇫🇷 #PSG twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Ekitike, who has been with his hometown club since 2013, made his senior debut for Reims in October 2020. He was loaned out to Danish outfit Vejle BK during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, where he registered five goal contributions in 11 appearances. After returning to Reims, he helped the club finish 12th in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

Paddy Kenny lauds Newcastle United for ending talks for PSG-linked Hugo Ektike

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has lavished praise on Newcastle United for reportedly ending talks with Reims over a move for Hugo Ekitike.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"I think fair play to Newcastle. Because even though they have this ridiculous amount of money, if they are going to stand their ground with people like that then fair play to them. I'm glad they aren't paying whatever they are asking for and trying to get the best deal for them."

He added:

"It's disappointing for the player as well though because you are holding them back. That can then cause a problem because you can fall out with your agent over greed which is ridiculous."

