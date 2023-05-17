PSG's stance on Harry Kane move revealed as Lionel Messi and Neymar face uncertain futures - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane even if Lionel Messi and Neymar leave this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

Messi faces an uncertain future with Les Parisiens, as his contract expires at the end of the season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is certain to leave Paris as a free agent this summer.

There are also doubts about Neymar's future with PSG, but he's contracted to the club till 2025. The Brazilian is prepared to seek a move away from France, with the Parisians also ready to sell him.

The duo's departure could leave the French giants with gaping holes to fill in attack. Signing a new goalscorer is said to be on top of the club's wishlist. PSG are admirers of Tottenham talisman Kane, according to the aforementioned source. There are suggestions that the England captain could leave Spurs this summer after another trophyless season.

Tottenham have been knocked out of all cup competitions and are seventh in the Premier League with two games left. Kane is contracted to Spurs till 2024 but could look to leave ahead of the 2023-24 season.

PSG, though, are not expected to step up their interest in the Englishman, as per the said report. The potential fees involved in signing Kane are likely to rule Les Parisiens out of the race for him.

UEFA notably fined the Ligue 1 club for Financial Fair Play breaches in September. Christophe Galtier's side now have to cut costs to avoid being punished further. Meanwhile, Messi and Neymar's exit would be a huge relief for the Parisians in terms of finances. However, Kane is still expected to command a hefty transfer fee.

Apart from PSG, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Kane. The striker will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January with clubs outside England.

PSG duo Lionel Messi and Neymar linked with Barcelona return

Lionel Messi reluctantly ended his long-term association with Barcelona in 2021. He swapped the Blaugrana for PSG, as the former could no longer afford his wages. The La Liga giants are keen to re-sign the Argentinian this summer but need to resolve their financial issues first.

Neymar, meanwhile, is reportedly interested in returning to the Camp Nou. Les Parisiens signed the Brazilian from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017. However, Xavi's side have no interest in re-signing the forward.

The former Santos forward does not want to play for another club in Spain. Hence, it remains to be seen where he could be headed next. English giants Chelsea have been credited with an interest in signing the superstar recently.

