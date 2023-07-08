PSG set to allow 30-year-old star to leave club amid interest from Spain: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are open to letting Juan Bernat leave the club this summer amidst interest from his homeland.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Bernat is not opposed to leaving the Paris-based giants. Clubs in Turkey and Spain have shown interest in him, with the player entering the final two years of his contract.

Bernat is expected to fall further down the pecking order after Lucas Hernandez's imminent arrival from Bayern Munich. Nuno Mendes has already pipped him to a regular starting berth down the left-hand side of defense.

Bernat, 30, joined PSG for a €5 million fee from Bayern Munich in 2018 and has since registered eight goals and 15 assists in 128 games across competitions for them. He hasn't started more than 18 Ligue 1 games in a campaign in the last four seasons at PSG.

PSG would also receive a financial boost if Bernat leaves. Ridding themselves of the Spaniard's €8.76 million annual gross wages will help them balance their wage books in line with FFP regulations.

Pundit praises PSG's move for Lucas Hernandez

Former French international Christophe Dugarry has praised PSG's decision of pursuing Lucas Hernandez.

The Bayern Munich defender is primed to join Les Parisiens for a fee of €48-€50 million, as per Fabrizio Romano. Dugarry is pleased with the 27-year-old's imminent arrival at the Parc des Princes.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner said on the Rothen s'enflamme podcast (h/t French Football Weekly):

"Lucas Hernandez, I think it’s the ideal choice for this price. Money is not a problem for the club. He has an impeccable mentality, and that’s what it takes. This must be the absolute recruitment criterion for PSG."

He went on to add:

"...He will bring this grinta, this niaque, this aggressiveness. He will do everything to quickly regain his level. Being in Paris, with the pressure he knows, with the France team as his goal, it will boost him. He has a fighting attitude. The risk always exists. But he can play on the left or in the axis, he is the perfect player for PSG."

Hernandez arrived for an €80 million fee from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has since made 107 appearances for Bayern Munich. Injuries, however, restricted him to making just six starts across competitions last season.

The France international plays as a left-sided centre-back but can also play on the left flank in defense if the need arises. He would also be itching to return to Les Bleus' squad, with his last international appearance coming in June 2022.

