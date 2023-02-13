Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

The Gabonese forward hasn't had the best of times since joining the Blues from Barcelona last summer. He has scored just three goals in 17 appearances across competitions, starting in just 10 of them.

Aubameyang was also left out of the west London side's UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages. He didn't feature in their previous two games either.

As per SPORT, PSG are monitoring the striker's situation and could make an attempt to sign him in the summer.

The Parisian club wanted to sign the Gabon international in 2017 as well but he stayed put at Borussia Dortmund and joined Arsenal the following year. They can now look to sign him in the summer with Aubameyang clearly out of favor at Chelsea.

He has been linked with a move to the MLS but as per the aforementioned report, the 33-year-old feels he can still play at the highest level. He would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge or move to a big European club, including a potential return to Barcelona.

PSG, meanwhile, sold Pablo Sarabia to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window. They have Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims but could look to reinforce their attack in the summer with Aubameyang.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter setting an example with PSG target, as per Frank McAvennie

PSG were close to signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea in January before the move fell through in the final few moments of Deadline Day (January 31).

Since then, the winger has featured in both games for Chelsea. Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes manager Graham Potter is sending a message to the owners by selecting Ziyech. He told Football Insider:

"I think the manager will be saying that is the window shut, every player now has to fight for a place. If the manager is anything worth his salt the players he puts on the pitch should have nothing to do with the owners. He sees them everyday, he trains with them and then it is up to him to pick the best team."

He added:

"It is a good statement to the owners to say ‘don’t mess about with me’. If those players were not there he could not pick them. Everyone would have thought Ziyech would not play again and all of a sudden he has put them in the team. He is showing that he is his own man and at that moment Ziyech was the right player for the job."

Ziyech has registered just one assist in 17 appearances for Chelsea across competitions this season.

