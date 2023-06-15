PSG set to make move for €100 million rated Manchester United target - Reports

Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos has emerged as a top priority for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

It's no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for a new goalscorer this summer. They have been linked with several strikers, including Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Benfica hitman Ramos, 21, is also said to be of interest to Manchester United. According to reports, Erik ten Hag's side view the Portugal international as an alternative to Kane, who Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell.

However, the Premier League giants now face competition from PSG for Ramos' signature. According to the aforementioned source, the striker is at the top of the Parisians' wishlist this summer.

Les Parisiens advisor Luis Campos is tasked with overseeing a squad overhaul, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and potentially Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their way out. The Portuguese executive has already agreed deals to sign Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar.

Campos is also in the process of finalizing the signings of Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez and RCD Mallorca's Kang-in Lee. Bringing in an elite goalscorer is said to be next on the PSG advisor's agenda, with Ramos firmly on his radar.

As per the report, Campos tried to bring Ramos to LOSC Lille when he was their sporting director. He will now attempt to sign the Portugal international for the Parisians. The French giants could reportedly open talks over a transfer soon.

The Manchester United target has a €120 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2026. Benfica, though, are aware that the clause is unlikely to be triggered and value Ramos at €100 million. A Bola, meanwhile, reports that PSG would have to offer at least €80 million to tempt the Primeira Liga club to cash in on him.

How has PSG and Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos fared for Benfica?

Goncalo Ramos joined Benfica's youth ranks at the age of 12 in 2013. He rose through the ranks at the club before making his senior debut in their 4-0 league win against Desportivo Aves in July 2020. The striker has since made 106 appearances across competitions for the Portuguese giants, bagging 41 goals and 16 assists.

The PSG and Manchester United target was Benfica's top scorer in the 2022-23 season with 27 goals across competitions. Only Mehdi Taremi (22) scored more goals than Ramos (19) in the Primeira Liga in the recently-concluded campaign. The Portugal international's contributions were integral to his team beating FC Porto to the Primeira Liga title.

Furthermore, Ramos impressed for the Portugal national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He displaced five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup for the team's knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco. The Benfica star bagged a hat-trick and an assist in their 6-1 win against the Swiss as well.

