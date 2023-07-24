PSG set massive Marco Verratti price tag amid interest from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid – Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set a price tag of £60 million on Marco Verratti, who has drawn interest from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Verratti, 30, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing as Luis Enrique is likely to reshape his entire squad ahead of the next season. Moreover, the player has also been discontent at the club since receiving verbal abuse from PSG's fans during a protest earlier in May.

According to Fichajes, PSG are preparing themselves for life after the Italian amid interest from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. They are said to be ready to just open talks for the player's sale if a £60 million bid is lodged.

However, the Parisians are unwilling to part ways with Verratti ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. They are hoping to retain the midfielder's services due to his unparalleled experience and world-class level.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are thought to be discouraged by PSG's hefty price tag despite being the front-runners to snap up the UEFA Euro 2020 winner. As a result, they are also keeping tabs on the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are monitoring the Pescara youth product's situation at the Parc des Princes as they are in the process of revamping their midfield. So far, they have roped in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million this summer.

PSG have also splashed considerable cash to sign multiple stars this summer. So far, they have spent over £138 million to add the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in and Cher Ndour to their ranks ahead of the next term.

Overall, Verrattihas registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 416 matches across all competitions for the Parisians, lifting a whopping 30 trophies.

Will PSG's Marco Verratti fit in at Liverpool?

Liverpool are expected to head into the upcoming 2023-24 season with a new-look midfield. They have already released James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho also reportedly set to leave for Saudi Arabia for a combined £52 million.

With the Reds losing two of their established holding midfielders, they are believed to go for a like-for-like replacement. PSG's Marco Verratti, despite his ability, is not adept at operating as a sole number six.

Hence, apart from the Italian, Liverpool are reportedly monitoring a handful of other midfielders. They have been linked with Southampton's Romeo Lavia, Nice's Khephren Thuram, Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch so far, as per reports.