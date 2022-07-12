PSG set to reach agreement over deal to sign 27-year-old star in the coming days: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to finalize an agreement over a permanent deal for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar by the end of this week.

Skriniar, who is in the final year of his current deal, has been a first-team starter for the Nerazzurri since his arrival from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017. During his five-year stay at the San Siro, he has helped Inter Milan lift three trophies, including the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

According to L'Equipe (via Hadrien Grenier), PSG are set to reach an agreement with Inter Milan for the services of the 27-year-old defender by Friday. The report further stated that sporting director Luis Campos has identified Skriniar as the ideal player to replace an unsettled Presnel Kimpembe.

Earlier, PSG had lodged an opening bid of €60 million plus midfielder Julian Draxler for Skriniar. After it was rejected by Inter Milan, the Ligue 1 outfit were expected to raise their second offer to €70 million, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreInter).

GuillaumeMP @Guillaumemp Gazzetta : Nouveau contact Inter- #PSG aujourd'hui pour Milan #Skriniar . La dernière offre est de 55M cash, une relance est espérée dans les prochaines heures. L'objectif du club parisien est de boucler le transfert avant samedi pour emmener le défenseur au Japon. Gazzetta : Nouveau contact Inter-#PSG aujourd'hui pour Milan #Skriniar. La dernière offre est de 55M cash, une relance est espérée dans les prochaines heures. L'objectif du club parisien est de boucler le transfert avant samedi pour emmener le défenseur au Japon. https://t.co/71Fgebvaz3

During the 2021-22 season, Skriniar featured in 48 matches for the Nerazzurri across all competitions, registering four goals in the process. He also helped his side keep 18 clean sheets last campaign with his aerially dominant performances.

Inter Milan are monitoring the situation of Torino defender Gleison Bremer and Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreInter). While Bremer is valued at €50 million by his current club, Milenkovic is hoping to convince his club to sell him for around €15 million.

Jose Fonte backs new head coach Christophe Galtier to shine at PSG

Former Lille defender Jose Fonte has claimed that new PSG manager Christophe Galtier has the potential to be a hit at the Parc des Princes. Earlier this month, the former Lille and Nice head coach took over the reins of the Ligue 1 champions.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 🎙️ Christophe Galtier's first interview as first team head coach 🎙️ Christophe Galtier's first interview as first team head coach 🔴🔵 https://t.co/U0OTydSznm

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fonte lavished praise on his former boss.

"[Carlo] Ancelotti tried; [Thomas] Tuchel tried; [Mauricio] Pochettino tried; a lot of people have tried, so it's a tough one. What I do know about Christophe Galtier is that he's very experienced, a very, very good man-manager, a great personality."

He added:

"He has something about him, an aura; he’s a very funny guy. He's very good at explaining to you what he wants from the team and what he expects from you. He's very clever in how he deals with the press and how he deals with everything that surrounds him. And he has Luis Campos behind him as well, which is another strong point, which I don’t think the other managers had."

