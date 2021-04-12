PSG slap €40m price tag on Juventus target Mauro Icardi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have put out-of-favor striker Mauro Icardi up for sale in the transfer market. Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing the Argentine back to Serie A.

As per Calciomercato, Icardi, who hasn't been able to recapture the form he had shown for Inter Milan, has now been deemed surplus to requirements. The French giants have thus put him up for sale and have slapped a price tag of €40 million.

Icardi's first season with PSG could be termed successful; he scored 20 goals in 34 appearances in the 2019-20 season. However, his form has taken a dip since. In the ongoing season, Icardi has managed just seven goals and six assists across all competitions.

New recruit Moise Kean, meanwhile, has raced to 16 PSG goals for the season since joining the club on a year-long loan from Everton in October 2020. Kean's form further limited Icardi's involvement. Injuries haven't helped the Argentine either, who is currently facing some time on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.

PSG paid €50m to sign Icardi on a permanent deal after an initial loan move. And while the Calciomercato report states they are ready to leave him for a €10m loss, reports in L'Equipe claim that PSG want to recoup all of the fees they paid Inter for Icardi's services.

PSG striker Mauro Icardi's representatives looking for potential suitors but wage a big issue

As per the Daily Mail, Icardi's representatives are desperately looking for greener pastures for the 28-year-old. They believe his growth has stalled at PSG, especially at an age when he should be leading a top club's attacking line.

While Juventus are said to be interested in the Argentine, his annual wage of €10m could become a roadblock. It could also potentially rule out a possible return to Serie A for Icardi. That leaves the English Premier League as his most likely destination.

While Manchester City are looking to replace Sergio Aguero, Chelsea are also in the market for a striker. Manchester United might also look to Icardi as an option given that Martial has been performing below par and Cavani is at the dusk of his career.

Icardi, who has 162 goals to his name at club level, could be a decent option to look at.