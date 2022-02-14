PSG sporting director Leonardo ready to sign Manchester City attacker this summer: Reports

PSG sporting director Leonardo is reportedly targeting Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez this summer.

Despite boss Mauricio Pochettino's future being under speculation, Leonardo is putting plans in place ahead of a big summer for the Ligue 1 side.

Le10Sport reports that having tracked Mahrez prior to the Paris side's move for Lionel Messi last summer, they will return to operations to sign the forward, whose contract with City runs until 2023.

Mahrez, 30, joined Manchester City back in 2019 following a hugely successful spell at Leicester City where he won the Premier League.

The Manchester City forward has been in fine form this season with 16 goals in 28 appearances for Pep Guardiola's men. He is their top goalscorer and PSG have taken notice.

Since the move, the Algerian international has been a star player for Guardiola. But the squad depth at City has led to the winger being content with a bit-part role at times.

According to the Mirror, City will be hesitant to extend the former Leicester City attacker's contract in 2023 when the player turns 32.

PSG have never been one to shy away from taking on talent at the end period of their careers.

The signings of Lionel Messi, 33, Sergio Ramos, 34, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in 2012 who at the time was in his thirties give credence.

Mbappe is keen to move to Madrid

Rumors continue to link Kylian Mbappe with a summer move to Real Madrid as his contract at the Parc des Princes comes to an end.

Despite PSG's efforts to tie the player down to a new deal, there has been no sign that they have turned the France international's head with the player keen on a move to the Bernabeu.

Bringing in Riyad Mahrez could be a shrewd piece of business in trying to replace their star man.

Mahrez would not require an astronimical fee associated with signing a top talent given his contract situation and age.

Having signed the likes of Messi and Ramos on a free transfer, the funding operation for Mahrez would allow the club to make further reinforcements.

Mahrez's record this season lends itself to the Algerian being a fitting profile for Mbappe's replacement.

He could be a stop-gap with the club pressing on in efforts to search for the next promising forward to fill the void long-term.

Last season, Mahrez was a thorn in PSG's side with the winger scoring a free kick against the Parisians as Manchester City eliminated the Ligue 1 outfit from the Champions League.

