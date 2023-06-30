PSG star to join Turkish club for just €3.8m this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes is set to join Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray for a meager sum of €3.8 million, according to DAZN Italia.

Paredes, 29, joined PSG from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg for €40 million in January 2019. He has since made 117 appearances across competitions for the French giants, bagging three goals and 10 assists. The Argentina international has won nine trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles, with the Parc des Princes outfit.

However, Paredes moved to Serie A side Juventus on loan after amassing just 840 minutes of playing time in Paris in the 2021-22 season. In Turin, he played 35 games across competitions and contributed two goals. The midfielder, though, featured only 14 times in their starting lineup.

In the end, the Argentinian did not do enough for the Bianconeri to take up the option to make his move permanent for €22.6 million. It has also been evident for a while the former Zenit star does not have a future at PSG despite his contract running till 2024.

It's worth noting that Paredes was briefly linked with a move to Chelsea and Atletico Madrid last month. However, it appears his future will lie away from any of Europe's top five leagues. According to the aforementioned source, he's on his way to Turkey.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is set to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Galatasaray, as per the report. The Super Lig club, meanwhile, will pay PSG a sum of €3.8 million. Les Parisiens are thus in line to make a massive loss on the €40 million they splurged to sign him from Zenit.

PSG set to hire Luis Enrique as new boss

PSG hired former OGC Nice manager Christophe Galtier as their new boss with hopes last summer. However, they appear to have lost trust in the Frenchman after the club failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Les Parisiens are thus expected to sack the tactician imminently.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French giants have already lined up Luis Enrique as their next manager. The Spaniard is tipped to put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Parc des Princes outfit. He will be unveiled as the club's new boss once they confirm Galtier's exit.

The Parisians are also hard at work on strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have already agreed to sign Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio. The Ligue 1 giants are working on a deal to sign Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich for €50 million as well.

