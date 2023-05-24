Chelsea among clubs interested in signing PSG outcast this summer - Reports

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Argentina international Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, according to ESPN journalist Martin Arevalo.

Paredes, 28, joined Les Parisiens from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg for an initial sum of €40 million in January 2019. He has since made 117 appearances across competitions for the French giants, bagging three goals and 10 assists. The midfielder has helped the team win nine trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles.

The Argentina international moved to Italian outfit Juventus on loan for the 2022-23 season after clocking just 840 minutes of playing time in Ligue 1 last term. He has played 33 games across competitions for the Bianconeri so far, scoring and assisting a goal each.

It is worth noting that Juventus have the option to make Paredes' move permanent for €22.6 million. They are unlikely to trigger the clause as they are set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season, according to Arevalo (via Argentinian outlet El Futbolero).

The Turin-based club have fallen to seventh place in Serie A after being docked 10 points following a hearing into their past transfer dealings. Massimiliano Allegri's side face an uphill task to finish in the top four as they are five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan with two games left.

Hence, Paredes is in line to return to the Parc des Princes when his loan deal with Juventus ends on June 30. The midfielder's contract with PSG runs until the end of next season, but it appears he does not have a future there either.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will, nevertheless, not be short of options if he leaves Les Parisiens. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs interested in acquiring his services, according to the aforementioned source.

Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder as there are doubts about Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic's future with them. According to various reports, both players could be sold if they do not extend their contracts beyond 2024.

Paredes, meanwhile, has the option to return to his former club Boca Juniors, as per the report. Juan Roman Riquelme, the club's vice president, is said to have contacted the PSG outcast to discuss a potential return to Argentina. The midfielder, though, prefers to stay in Europe, thus boosting Chelsea's chances of signing him.

How did PSG loanee and Chelsea target Leandro Paredes fare in his last start for Juventus?

Leandro Paredes' last appearance for Juventus came in their 4-1 Serie A loss to FC Empoli on Monday (May 22). However, the PSG loanee started the game on bench and only came on at half-time.

The Argentinian's last start for the Bianconeri, meanwhile, was in their league game against US Cremonese on May 14. That was the first time the defensive midfielder played the full 90 minutes of a game across competitions for the Turin outfit since January.

Paredes helped Juventus win the game 2-0, with Nicolo Fagiolo and Bremer finding the back of the net. Although the Chelsea target was not involved in the goals, he impressed for the Italian giants.

The PSG loanee completed 98 passes, which was the most by any player in the game. He also made three tackles, which was only bettered by Adrien Rabiot among his teammates.

Furthermore, Paredes registered 120 touches, the second-best tally in the game. The former Boca Juniors man made more key passes (5) than any other player as well. He also played five accurate long balls.

