PSG star Kylian Mbappe makes decision on Premier League loan move if Real Madrid do not sign him this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe's future has been a subject of speculation all summer. The Frenchman has now reportedly taken a decision on whether he will move to Premier League on a year-long loan deal if Real Madrid fail to sign him this year.

According to Mirror, Mbappe is open to a temporary move to England before joining Real Madrid on a free next summer. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with an interest in the France international so far.

Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants after deciding not to trigger an extension on his current deal. As a result, he can leave the club next summer on a free transfer.

PSG, however, are not pleased with Mbappe's decision and are now adamant about selling him for a handsome fee in the ongoing window. They also reportedly believe that the forward has agreed to join Real Madrid in the 2024 summer window.

The 2018 World Cup winner isn't part of the club's pre-season squad and hasn't been training with the first team. Some reports have claimed that a year-long loan move could be on the cards for Mbappe, as a result, before he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Spanish publication MARCA has reported that PSG have put a €250 million price tag on Mbappe (via Managing Madrid). Real Madrid, on the other hand, are not willing to match the asking price but can shell out as much as €225 million for the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappe held transfer talks with Premier League giants before joining PSG

Kylian Mbappe claimed during an interview with Mirror in 2022 that his entourage had discussions with Liverpool before he joined PSG. The forward moved to Paris from AS Monaco in a deal worth €180 million in 2018.

"We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club," Mbappe said.

In five years, Mbappe has become PSG's most prolific goalscorer of all time, netting 212 goals in 260 matches across competitions. He provided 98 assists on top of that, but couldn't lead the club to the elusive UEFA Champions League title.