PSG Star Lionel Messi's dad contacted Barcelona to discuss possible return - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] superstar Lionel Messi’s father has been in touch with Barcelona to discuss a possible return, according to reports.

The forward put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona and joined PSG last summer. Mauricio Pochettino's side hoped that 34-year-old would be the final piece of the puzzle in their efforts to win the UEFA Champions League.

However, PSG's dreams came crashing down as they were knocked out of the competition last week. The Parisians held a two-goal lead over Real Madrid at one point in their Round of 16 tie, but ended up losing 3-2 on aggregate.

There has been a lot of talk about Messi since the Ligue 1 giants bowed out of the Champions League. It appears the Argentina international is unhappy in France and is keen on a return to Barcelona.

According to reliable journalist Gerard Romero [via Barca Universal], the player's father and agent Jorge Messi has contacted the Blaugrana in the last few days. It is said that he got on a call with the La Liga giants to discuss the idea of a possible return for the Argentinean.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @gerardromero 🥇] | JUST IN: Jorge Messi contacted Barcelona a few days ago to discuss the possibility of Leo Messi’s return to the club. #fcblive 🚨🚨🚨[ @gerardromero🥇] | JUST IN: Jorge Messi contacted Barcelona a few days ago to discuss the possibility of Leo Messi’s return to the club. #fcblive https://t.co/PPPCJTs7BY

The forward's time at the Parc des Princes so far has been deemed to be underwhelming by many. There have also been suggestions that Messi is not entirely happy in Paris.

He further became the topic of discussion in the football world when PSG fans booed him during the side's 3-0 league win against FC Bordeaux on Sunday. The Argentinean, along with Neymar, were jeered by supporters who were unhappy with the club's Champions League exit.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball 💀 https://t.co/H7Qk1eS0VP

The Parisians' management were not pleased with their fans' behavior at the weekend. They feel their supporters should consider themselves lucky to have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks.

However, it remains to be seen if the player was affected by the booing on Sunday. Fans' behavior could further strengthen the Argentinean's desire to return to Camp Nou.

Messi was not looking for Barcelona exit before PSG move

Lionel Messi and Barcelona were keen to extend their association beyond last summer. However, Blaugrana's financial issues meant that a new contract could not be agreed between the two parties.

The La Liga giants thus had to let the 34-year-old go on a free transfer. PSG went on to snap him up on a two-year contract. The forward, though, could soon be on his way back to Catalonia.

The Argentina international has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists from 26 appearances across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far this term.

