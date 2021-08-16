PSG star could move to Juventus following the arrival of Lionel Messi - Reports

PSG forward Mauro Icardi could sign for Serie A side Juventus following the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com).

The 28-year-old has always fancied a move to Italy if he were to leave PSG. Now, after the signing of Lionel Messi, there is even more competition on the frontline of the Ligue 1 side.

A move to Juventus could be on the cards for Mauro Icardi. According to the aforementioned source, the forward has reignited contact with the Juventus board as the Old Lady look to add depth to their attacking department.

Paulo Dybala has struggled for consistency due to injuries and a lack of form, while Alvaro Morata is only there on loan. This leaves Juventus with the services of just Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to sign a contract extension with the club. The Bianconeri want to sign Mauro Icardi to provide competition to the likes of Dybala and Morata.

Lionel Messi's arrival means PSG's frontline will consist of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, dropping Icardi down the pecking order.

Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG opens the door for Juventus

PSG would be willing to let Mauro Icardi leave for Juventus following the arrival of Lionel Messi. However, due to their financial conditions, the Bianconeri can only sign him on an initial season-long loan deal.

PSG would be willing to accept the loan agreement if Juventus agree to pay the forward's entire wages. The Parisians want to reduce some of their wage obligations following the big-money arrival of Lionel Messi.

PSG are set to pay Lionel Messi close to €35 million after tax for two seasons, with an option to extend the contract by another year.

Mauro Icardi would be an ideal signing for Juventus. The former Inter Milan striker has tons of experience playing in the Italian league. He has scored a total of 121 goals in the competition.

Lionel Messi's arrival in Paris could be a blessing in disguise for Mauro Icardi. A move to Juventus could see the Argentine play regular minutes, which he might not have gotten at PSG.

