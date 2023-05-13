PSG star's advisors wanted him to join Chelsea but he dreams of moving to Real Madrid - Reports

Achraf Hakimi's advisors reportedly wanted him to join Chelsea over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 but the player harbors the dream of returning to Real Madrid.

The Morocco international spent 14 years on Real Madrid's books after leaving to join Inter Milan in the summer of 2021. During that time, he managed just 17 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos. It became clear he had to move elsewhere to garner more playing time.

A stellar 2020-21 season at Inter Milan, where his seven goals and 10 assists in 37 league games helped I Nerazzurri win the Scudetto. PSG came knocking on Inter's door for the right-back in the summer of 2021 and apparently, so did Chelsea.

According to L'Equipe (h/t @PSG_Report on Twitter), Hakimi's advisors wanted him to join the Blues. But the player moved to the Parc des Princes, with Inter accepting an offer of €70 million including add-ons.

However, it is believed that the 24-year-old wants to return to Real Madrid in the near future. Daniel Carvajal has long been their first-choice right-back but the 31-year-old isn't getting any younger. Neither does he have any proper competition for spots.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will table an offer for the former Borussia Dortmund right-back. His contract runs until June 2026 and PSG could place a handsome valuation on him if they are to let him leave prematurely.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti praises former Chelsea star for solid UCL display

Carlo Ancelotti praised former Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger for his impressive display in Real Madrid's 1-1 first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final draw against Manchester City on May 9.

Vinicius Junior scored in the 36th minute before Kevin De Bruyne equalized 23 minutes from time. The in-form Erling Haaland, however, failed to make a tangible impact, managing just 21 touches of the ball.

After the game, Ancelotti said, via Metro:

"Toni Rudiger… excellent. Top performance. He was very good; he’s a player with great experience, quality. It wasn’t easy but he played very well. I’m so happy with Toni."

Rudiger ended the game with five clearances, three recoveries and won two out of his four aerial duels. Statistics aside, the Germany international was marking Haaland very tightly off the ball, covering him in a manner which prevented him from turning and making a run behind him.

The 30-year-old put all his experience to use to help Real Madrid come away with a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. He continues to be a key cog in Ancelotti's first-team plans, playing in 48 games across competitions since leaving Chelsea on a free transfer last summer.

Poll : 0 votes