PSG star wants to join Manchester City this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi is reportedly keen on joining Manchester City this summer.

Premier League champions City are set to lose Kyle Walker's services in the off-season. The England international has been linked with a £15 million move to Bayern Munich, where Thomas Tuchel sees him as the ideal player to slot in at right-back.

This has led to the Cityzens scouring the market for Walker's replacement, with Football Insider reporting that they have zeroed in on Hakimi as the ideal candidate.

PSG signed Hakimi from Inter Milan in July 2021. They paid up to €70 million, including bonuses, to sign him up on a five-year contract. Last season, he played 2,645 minutes across 36 matches in all competitions, contributing four goals and five assists.

In his two seasons with the club, he has made a total of 80 appearances, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

While the Morocco international is said to be keen on joining Pep Guardiola's team ahead of the 2023-24 season, the report also states that Manchester City will have to pay a big fee if they hope to lure the 24-year-old away from PSG.

Despite winning the treble last season, the Sky Blues have been busy at work during the transfer window. They have signed Matteo Kovacic from Chelsea and looking to seal a record deal for RB Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

PSG star's move to Manchester City depends on Bayern defender's future: Reports

The Football Insider report also states that Achraf Hamiki's move to Manchester City depends on how the English side fare in their chase of Benjamin Pavard.

For Pep Guardiola, the 27-year-old Bayern Munich defender is believed to be the first-choice replacement for Kyle Walker. The report also adds that there could be a possibility of a player swap that will see Pavard and Walker swap teams.

Pavard has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and is said to be open to a move this summer. A versatile player who can either fit in as a right-back or a center-back, the 27-year-old joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart for €35 million in 2019. He has since made 162 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and picking up as many assists.