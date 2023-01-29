PSG star wants to leave as he does not get along with Gianluigi Donnarumma - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly open to leaving the club in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Costa Rican keeper has played just two games this season, both in the Coupe de France. Manager Christophe Galtier has preferred Gianluigi Donnarumma over Navas this season.

As per Foot Mercato, the veteran goalkeeper is open to an exit from the club, and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing him on loan. The French outlet also reported that the relationship between Navas and Donnarumma hasn't been breezy since the latter's arrival at the club.

The Italian joined PSG from AC Milan in the summer of 2021 and was bothered by Navas' No. 1 position at the Parc des Princes. He eventually grew into the role and became the first choice for Galtier.

However, as per the report, Navas' exit from the club could come as a relief to Donnarumma.

The Costa Rica international is now waiting for a deal to go through between Nottingham Forest and PSG before making his move. He could become the first-choice keeper in the Premier League side with Dean Henderson out due to an injury.

Navas, 36, joined the Parisians from Real Madrid in 2019 and has since made 108 appearances for the club, keeping 50 clean sheets.

Christophe Galtier on Keylor Navas' potential exit from PSG

Christophe Galtier also recently shared his thoughts on Navas' situation at the club. He stated that the veteran goalkeeper deserves respect and that anything can happen in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The PSG manager said (via RMC Sport):

"The transfer window ends in 4 days and I am very focused for the match. Keylor is a great competitor, he has been exemplary in his work since the start of the season."

He added:

“He was appointed goalkeeper for the Coupe de France. There are also what he feels, and the sports management is listening. We will see the day after the transfer window the reality of the workforce. But on the part of the man and on the part of his career, we must respect him, and we must to listen."

PSG have reached the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France after beating Pays de Cassel 7-0 on January 23. They will face rivals Marseille in the competition away on February 8.

