PSG still in contact with 24-year-old Barcelona star - Reports 

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is reportedly still wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Frenchman's current contract with the Catalan club expires in the summer. According to Marca via 10 Sport, Les Parisiens are still in contact with the 24-year-old, whose entourage is pushing for a departure abroad.

So far, there has been no agreement for a contract extension between Barcelona and Dembele, after he rejected their last offer in December. The Catalans wanted to sell Dembele in the winter transfer window. However, they weren't able to find a suitor for Dembele and thus he had to stay at Catalunya for the rest of the season.

Dembele has been a standout performer for Barca under Xavi Hernandez. The Frenchman has scored one goal and provided seven assists in has last five matches for the Blaugrana.

Dembele's recent display for Barcelona has impressed everyone at the club. According to another report by Marca, the Blaugrana are preparing a new offer for him as well.

However, the Catalans are said to be scared of the interest that PSG has in the 24-year-old. The French club are targeting Dembele as a replacement for Angel Di Maria, who will certainly be on his way out of the club this summer.

Barca are well aware of the fact that they won't be able to match the financial package that Les Parisiens are willing to offer to Dembele. Moreover, it looks like Dembele's entourage are pushing for a move abroad rather than staying at Catalunya.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi reportedly not willing to return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta is president

PSG superstar Lionel Messi left his boyhood club Barcelona this summer to join the French club. A combination of the Spanish club's issues with wage structure and La Liga's rulings meant that they couldn't pay Messi.

The Argentine's performance at the Parc des Princes hasn't been up to his standards as he has struggled to adapt to the French league. He has scored just twice in 18 Ligue 1 games so far.

Barça Universal



— @TyCSports Lionel Messi has never considered going back to Barcelona. His entourage admit that, if he was to move from PSG, it would not be to Barcelona. Lionel Messi has never considered going back to Barcelona. His entourage admit that, if he was to move from PSG, it would not be to Barcelona.— @TyCSports https://t.co/JoufwCm2DM

There was speculation about whether the Argentine could return to his boyhood club. However, according to TyC Sports, fans won't see Messi return to Barcelona in the near future. The report suggest that the 34-year-old is not considering a return to Barca as long as Joan Laporta is president.

Laporta recently stated in an interview with RAC1 (via Tcysports):

"We did not consider it. We are building a new team, with young people. I don't talk to him. I don't have a fluid communication like before he left. There is no personal contact; I remember him with affection, and I hope he does too."

This will create huge disappointment among Messi fans as they would want to witness him don the Barcelona jersey one more time.

