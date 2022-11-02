PSG still want to sell Neymar despite the Brazilian superstar's brilliant form this season - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are still adamant about selling Neymar Jr in the near future despite his sensational start to the season, as per, SPORT (h/t le10sport).

The Brazil international was jeered by PSG fans towards the end of last season. But he has responded to his critics by making himself one of manager Christophe Galtier's best players.

The winger has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 18 games across competitions this term. Despite his scintillating form, PSG have not changed their stance on selling him.

Les Parisiens reportedly wanted to offload him this summer, possibly at the behest of his teammate Kylian Mbappe. It has been reported that after extending his contract at the Parc des Princes, the France international wanted the Ligue 1 giants to offload Neymar.

The Brazilian's wages proved to be a huge hurdle and he ended up staying in the French capital for the 2022-23 campaign. The forward is apparently on a contract that expires in the summer of 2027 and sees him earn a salary of €56.36 million (gross) per season.

It remains to be seen who will come to the negotiating table if the Brazilian superstar does become available in the upcoming transfer window. It is safe to say that only a select few clubs can afford his mammoth wages.

While they haven't been explicitly linked with the former Barcelona winger, Manchester City and Chelsea haven't been scared to flex their financial muscles in the recent past. Newcastle United, meanwhile, are boosted by the arrival of their Saudi Arabian owners and are now one of the world's richest clubs.

If no one proposes an offer that pleases PSG or Neymar, we could see him stay at the Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future. He is, after all, tied down to a long-term deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG to face Juventus without Neymar Jr

PSG are set to take on Juventus in their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game of the campaign today (2 November). The French outfit have already qualified for the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

However, they will have to take on the Old Lady without Neymar, who is suspended for the clash. The Brazilian picked up his third yellow card of the European campaign in his team's 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa on October 25.

Galtier could reportedly use Lionel Messi and Mbappe in different roles in the Brazilian's absence. The duo could be paired in a strike partnership if the French tactician doesn't go with the easier option of retaining the formation and playing Carlos Soler in Neymar's position.

