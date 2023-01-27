PSG suffer setback in hunt for Ligue 1 forward - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly not sign Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki. The Parisians were linked with the impressive 19-year-old player as they look to replace Pablo Sarabia, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

L'Equipe reports that Lyon have decided not to allow Cherki to leave the Groupama Stadium this month. The club's president tweeted:

“If there is one thing on which we all agree – supporters, club, staff, and the players – it is that a talent such as Cherki will remain in Lyon.”

Cherki has been in impressive form this season, becoming a regular member of Laurent Blanc's first team. He has featured 18 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

PSG are on the lookout for an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wings. Cherki has risen through the ranks at Lyon, making 81 appearances for the senior team, scoring ten goals and providing 13 assists. Many deem Cherki as the best talent to come out of Lyon's academy, keeping in mind that the same academy also produced Karim Benzema.

The Parisians are said to have made a proposal for the France youth international last weekend. However, they will have to look elsewhere to bolster their options following Sarabia's departure.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe fumes over being replaced by Kylian Mbappe as vice-captain

Mbappe is PSG's new vice-captain.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier announced last week that Kylian Mbappe would replace Kimpembe as the club's vice-captain. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"I decided that he (Mbappe) is the second captain since the beginning of the season; he deserves to have this armband when Marquinhos is not there because he has decided to stay."

That has not gone down well with former vice-captain Presnel Kimpembe, who posted on social media:

“I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard. I was not made aware of this decision; this is completely false. … That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club.”

Kimpembe hs endured an injury-riddled season, missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has made 11 appearances, helping the side keep five clean sheets. The Frenchman has captained the Parisians twice this season.

However, Mbappe was handed the armband in the club's 7-0 demolition of Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France, scoring five times in the rout.

