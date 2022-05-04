PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to announce his future this month amid Real Madrid links: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is set to announce his decision on his future later this month (according to 90min.com).

The football news outlet reports that he's indeed set to join Real Madrid as expected.

The Parisians have been trying their best to persuade the 23-year-old to sign a new contract and stay put.

However, their efforts are about to go in vain, with Mbappe apparently having made up his mind and ready to jump ship to the Spanish capital.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Mbappe will personally announce his decision to join Real Madrid very soon. The decision has been made. | Mbappe will personally announce his decision to join Real Madrid very soon. The decision has been made. @Ramon_AlvarezMM 🚨🚨| Mbappe will personally announce his decision to join Real Madrid very soon. The decision has been made. @Ramon_AlvarezMM https://t.co/iiKvv1lmt8

Los Blancos have been persistently linked with the star for several years now but saw a bid for him rejected by PSG in January, as reported by Marca via Eurosport.

The Spanish club maintained a tight lip on the transfer saga, although many in Madrid believe an agreement has already been reached.

PSG, too, have consistently denied Mbappe's departure, though his refusal to pen a new deal has been fueling exit rumors.

He even laid out some conditions before signing a new contract, one of which was a guarantee that the club will compete for top honors in Europe.

But following their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16, Mbappe was said to have made up his mind against staying at PSG.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Kylian Mbappe's decision to go to Real Madrid has been made a long time ago despite him not announcing it publicly. | Kylian Mbappe's decision to go to Real Madrid has been made a long time ago despite him not announcing it publicly. @Ramon_AlvarezMM 🚨| Kylian Mbappe's decision to go to Real Madrid has been made a long time ago despite him not announcing it publicly. @Ramon_AlvarezMM https://t.co/HURy9FkK4X

Now it seems like it's only a matter of days before he puts the long-winded transfer saga to bed once and for all by making the big announcement that everyone is expecting.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 for €180 million from AS Monaco, initially on a season-long loan, and hasn't looked back since then.

The Frenchman has scored 164 goals and provided 84 assists in 217 games, winning 11 titles, including four Ligue 1 honors, and numerous individual awards.

Real Madrid president drops PSG star's transfer hint

As Real Madrid were celebrating their 35th La Liga title, their president Florentino Perez dropped a major hint that Mbappe is indeed on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told Marca (as per Fabrizio Romano):

"Fans are excited about Kylian Mbappé? I hadn't thought about it - but now that you tell me, it could be true."

"Once we will plan the team for the next season, we see what happens."

Paul Pogba has also been linked with Real Madrid as he's set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer but the club is pursuing a much-younger Aurelien Tchouameni.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit