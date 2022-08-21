PSG superstar Neymar's good form has shattered the dream of director Luis Campos to sign Manchester City superstar - Reports 

Neymar Jr.'s good form has reportedly ended director Luis Campos' dream of signing Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Les Parisien (h/t le10sport), Silva has been Campos' dream signing throughout the course of this transfer window. The sale of Neymar would have handed PSG the funds to land the Portuguese playmaker.

The Brazil icon has started the current season in sensational fashion, scoring five goals and assisting three more in three games across competitions. His latest contribution came in PSG's 5-2 Ligue 1 win against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on August 13. His redeeming form appears to have stopped PSG from sanctioning his sale this month to make funds available for Silva.

Manchester City are also believed to be unwilling to sell Silva amid interest from both the Ligue 1 giants and Barcelona. The former AS Monaco star was an important part of manager Pep Guardiola's side last season, where he scored four goals and provided eight assists in 35 league outings. 33 of those appearances came as starts.

However, things look a little different this season for the Portuguese midfielder. Despite Raheem Sterling's sale to Chelsea earlier this summer, Silva has failed to start both of City's league games this month. He played just 12 minutes in their 2-0 win against West Ham United before coming on for 25 minutes in the 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

It could also be that Guardiola is unsure of fielding a player regularly who's future is yet to be cemented at the club. Nevertheless, his role in strengthening City's squad is undeniable. He can play as a right-winger, a central midfielder and as a number 10.

Manchester City refused to swap Bernardo Silva with PSG's Neymar

According to French outlet Le Parisien (h/t le10sport), Manchester City were offered the chance to swap Silva with Neymar Jr earlier this summer.

However, Guardiola refused to entertain the deal. Neymar's current contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer of 2027. He was signed for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million from Barcelona in 2017.

