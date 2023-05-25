PSG superstar Neymar could lose sizable chunk of £520k-per-week salary if he joins Manchester United due to Cristiano Ronaldo rule: Reports

Neymar will reportedly have to take a massive pay cut if he decides to join Manchester United this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has been linked with the Red Devils recently and manager Erik ten Hag has not even ruled out a move.

As per reports in various outlets, the Qatari consortium, 92 Foundation, led by Sheikh Jassim, are keen on signing Neymar if their bid to buy Manchester United is accepted. The Brazilian is reportedly open to the move and PSG are also looking to offload the forward this summer.

Ten Has was quizzed about the possibility of signing the former Barcelona star, and he did not rule out a move. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"When we have news we will tell you."

However, as per a report in SportsManor, Neymar's move to Old Trafford will see him take a massive wage cut because of the 'Cristiano Ronaldo rule'. The Red Devils do not want to pay over £200,000 per week to any player, and that would see the Brazilian's wages dip from the £520,000 per week he gets at PSG.

The 'Ronaldo rule' reportedly came into effect in January this year, after the Portuguese left to join Al Nassr. The Red Devils want to ensure that there is no sizable parity between players' wages.

Manchester United told not to sign Neymar from PSG

The possibility of signing Neymar at Manchester United is seen as a big opportunity by the potential new owners but former club striker Louis Saha has advised them against it.

The Frenchman believes that the Brazilian has not done well at PSG in the last four years, and if that continues in England, it would get more media attention. He was talking to Betfred when he said:

"It would be great for the Premier League to have Neymar playing in England because he's such a terrific player. He's very entertaining to watch but I can understand the question marks that can come from having a player like Neymar at your club. I'm just a big fan of the player on the pitch but I don't believe he's lived up to expectations in his last three or four seasons with PSG.

"I wouldn't want to see him in a Manchester United shirt considering the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The team structure is so important and still fragile at times. But I certainly believe he'd be a great addition to the Premier League."

Chelsea were linked with the Brazilian, but the Blues are no longer interested after signing Mykhailo Mudryk in January.

