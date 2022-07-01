PSG superstar Neymar's agent Pini Zahavi initiates contact with Chelsea: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. is assessing his options ahead of a potential exit from the club this summer and Chelsea could be his next destination. The Ligue 1 giants are happy to allow the Brazilian to depart after his five-year stay at the club, following his world-record €222 million transfer in 2017.

ESPN reported that the Selecao star's agent Pini Zahavi is on the lookout for potential suitors for his client with only a few capable of affording him. Chelsea are one of the sides that have been offered the PSG forward. New owner Todd Boehly is looking to make a statement in this summer's transfer window and an audacious swoop for Neymar cannot be ruled out.

It is not known if Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Neymar. The German boss has previously worked with the Brazilian during their days at PSG.

Neymar signed an extension on his current contract last summer. He is now tied to the club until 2027 and is earning a massive €43 million in gross salary, excluding bonuses.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Craig Burley thinks Neymar joining Chelsea will only add to the circus Craig Burley thinks Neymar joining Chelsea will only add to the circus 🎪 https://t.co/K1FAWxY19c

The Brazilian's transfer can certainly weigh heavily on Chelsea's wage books and is also one of the reasons why Les Parisians want to push him through the exit door. With the arrival of new sporting director Luis Campos, the club is going to prioritize team ethics and take the focus away from too many individual superstars in the team.

Former PSG captain wants Neymar to join him at Chelsea

Brazil compatriot and former teammate Thiago Silva has urged the 30-year old forward to join him at Stamford Bridge. Pini Zahavi has also offered his client's services to former club Barcelona as well.

However, they are interested in Zahavi's other high-profile client, Robert Lewandowski, and will look towards Neymar if they fail to sign the Polish striker from Bayern Munich.

Conn @ConnCFC Neymar to Chelsea would never happen but a boy can dream. Just imagine owning a Chelsea Neymar shirt. Would be crazy man. Neymar to Chelsea would never happen but a boy can dream. Just imagine owning a Chelsea Neymar shirt. Would be crazy man.

Meanwhile, Chelsea centre-back Silva has urged the 30-year old to move to the south-west London club. Silva is on vacation in Recife, Brazil, and when asked by reporters to comment on Neymar's future, he said, via ESPN:

"He [Neymar] has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it would be the best possible thing. I hope it does materialise, but I don't know anything about it."

Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez told El Chiringuito TV that PSG will be ready to sell their superstar for a fee in the region of €50 million. This sum will not be too much of a problem for the Blues. However, the glaring problem in the deal is expected to be the negotiation for the player's wages.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far