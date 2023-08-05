PSG superstar tipped to join Barcelona as he removes club name from Instagram profile amid growing rumors: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar is reportedly set for a blockbuster return to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo are citing reports in Qatar that claim Neymar is headed back to Camp Nou six years after his departure to the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian's future with the Parisians has been uncertain amid issues between himself and the club's ultras.

Neymar has also removed 'player of PSG' from his Instagram bio only furthering claims he is going to return to Barcelona. The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 champions but has been regularly linked with an exit.

The Brazilian winger endured an injury-ridden end to the 2022-23 season. However, he did impress when fit, bagging 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

A return to Barca will come as a surprise given his unceremonious departure back in 2017. PSG triggered the €222 million release clause in his contract and thus he exited the Blaugrana. Yet, they were unhappy with the manner in which he made the switch to the Parc des Princes.

Neymar received much love from Barcelona fans during his four years with the La Liga giants. He bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions. The Brazil international won the UEFA Champions League as well as two La Liga titles.

The affection he received from Barca fans isn't quite what he has encountered from PSG fans. They have grown frustrated with the Brazilian during his time in Paris and even protested against his position at the club outside his home in May.

It is worth noting that Ousmane Dembele is headed to the Parc des Princes in a €50 million deal. Whether this has subsequently led to Xavi's side looking to sign Neymar as his replacement remains to be seen.

PSG's Neymar pictured with his father and Pini Zahavi who is closely tied to Barcelona president Joan Laporta

The signs are pointing towards Neymar returning to Camp Nou.

A picture has emerged on social media (via Managing Barca) of Neymar relaxing alongside his father and super agent Pini Zahavi. The latter is closely tied to Barcelona president Joan Laporta which only adds further fuel to the flames.

Zahavi played an important role in Barca's capture of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich last summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported at the time that his relationship with Laporta was helping push through that move.

The Israeli is regarded as one of the most important super agents in football history. He has overseen several blockbuster transfers and Neymar's return to Barca could be the latest.